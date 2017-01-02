Hillary Clinton’s Loss In The Election Was Imminent When She Canceled The Fireworks Show, Donald Trump Says

Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election was imminent when she canceled the fireworks show in New York, according to Donald Trump.

The president-elect took to Twitter on Monday to share that he knew Hillary Clinton was going to lose the election when her campaign abruptly scrapped plans the day before the election to set off fireworks over New York City.

Trump broke his message up into two tweets.

“Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong, it all came together in the last week and…..” “I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I.”

Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong, it all came together in the last week and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Hillary Clinton’s fireworks show was canceled just one day before November 8. Did Clinton’s camp know something that the rest of the American public didn’t before the votes were all cast?

Donald Trump Knew Hillary Would Lose When Fireworks Cancelled https://t.co/THzCIhMdZc — TMZ (@TMZ) January 2, 2017

TMZ reports that one Clinton campaign source felt it looked “overconfident” to have fireworks long before anyone knew if Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump would win the election.

Donald Trump’s claim that he knew Hillary Clinton was going to lose the election based on the cancellation of the fireworks is the opposite position he took at one of his “thank you” rallies in Wisconsin, Politico reports. He told the crowd there that he “really assumed I lost” on Election Day due to what the exit polls were showing.

Hillary Clinton’s fireworks were to be set off over the Hudson River in New York in celebration of her anticipated victory. Her victory celebration was going to be celebrated inside at the Javits Center, which had a glass ceiling — a hallmark reference to Clinton’s groundbreaking ascent to being the first woman to run for President of the United States. What occurred later that evening shocked the nation and the rest of the world when Hillary Clinton lost the election. She delivered her concession the next day.

Hillary Clinton Election Night fireworks canceled, NYPD says https://t.co/g4ROXS3RHC — Felix Shari (@ShariFelix) November 14, 2016

Hillary Clinton’s loss was taken hard by her supporters and a torrent of anti-Trump riots broke out across the country. His inauguration on January 20 is set to be the scene of many protests. There are rumors that his camp is hard pressed to find A-list talent to perform at the event in Washington, D.C. Celebrities are reportedly turning down the opportunity to sing at the inauguration because of the worry of doing irreparable damage to their careers. The Rockettes have been in the headlines for having a few outspoken dancers who are reluctant to go on stage out of worry that they’re associating themselves with a “xenophobic,” “misogynistic,” and “racist” president.

Donald Trump’s unexpected victory was the result of voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Clinton supporters were enraged to learn that Trump won… insisting that he won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

When Hillary Clinton’s campaign pulled the plug on the fireworks display on November 7, no explanation was given. Was it as simple as the campaign not wanting to appear too sure of themselves, or did they learn something about the election not going in their favor early on? That answer may never surface, but Donald Trump is interested in attracting attention to this in his war with the media.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]