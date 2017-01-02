IPhone Case Looks Like A Gun – Brings Warning To Public From Police [Photo]

There is an iPhone case that looks so similar to a gun that police have taken to social media to warn consumers who purchase such items to take caution. As seen in the following photo, the iPhone case looks unique indeed, with a handle resembling that of a gun’s handle — but it is so realistic-looking that authorities have warned the public that the gun phone case might be mistaken for a real weapon.

As reported by the Alhambra Police Department on their Facebook page, in a post published to the social media website on December 30, 2016 at 7:19 p.m., the phone case that looked like a gun nearly brought tragedy.

“Today (12/30/16), at 10:52 am, the Alhambra Police Department received a call from the Alhambra Fire Department stating they responded to the parking lot of Albertson store (Commonwealth Avenue/Fremont Avenue) regarding a possible medical issue of a subject in a vehicle. Upon the Alhambra Fire Department’s arrival, they noticed a male subject possibly sleeping or unconscious in the driver’s seat of a blue Suburban Vehicle and what appeared to be a gun next to him. At that point, they called the Alhambra Police Department and we responded. Once officers arrived, they looked through the vehicle’s window and saw a male subject sleeping or unconscious with what appeared to be a gun on his lap next to his hand.”

The authorities went on to report that the Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was contacted for further help, after the phone case that looked like a gun was witnessed. That bureau took over the investigation into what appeared to be a sleeping man in a car — or a man who might have passed out or wasn’t even conscious in the car next to what authorities presumed might be a gun.

Eventually, almost four hours after police first got the call about the man, he surrendered at 2:35 p.m. to police. Authorities reported that he exited his vehicle with his hands raised in surrender. Although that case ended with a peaceful resolution, after authorities discovered that what they thought might have been a gun wasn’t actually a gun, but a phone case — they are using the situation to warn the public about carrying such a phone case.

That man was just sleeping in his car, and didn’t need any medical help. The unnamed man wasn’t arrested, and everything went back to normal after the event, report police. While the authorities thanked a number of police departments for helping during the situation, they note that “this incident could have very easily ended tragically,” and urged the public to “please reconsider carrying items like this in public.”

As seen in the top photo above, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer from New York stood next to a photo of a what appears to be a cell phone that is actually a gun. The photos from the press conference that Senator Schumer held on Monday, April 4, 2016, shows just how similar the smartphone cases that look like guns and guns that look like smartphones can appear. That gun is the brainchild of Ideal Conceal, a website that shows off the patent-pending design of their double-barreled.380 caliber handgun.

However, such products can cause confusion if carried to the wrong places. According to the Mirror, Stansted Airport officials reacted with caution after a passenger carried an iPhone case that looked like a gun into the airport. In that instance, Essex Police turned to Twitter to show how much the iPhone gun case resembled a gun as it stuck out the back of another person’s pocket, showing just how much the phone case could look like a gun and cause harm.

