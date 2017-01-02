New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st T20 Start Time, Preview, Team News

Bangladesh opens a three-match T20 International crickets series in New Zealand on Tuesday, and fans looking to watch a live stream of the first T20I can view the match online right here on this page, or find information for other methods to watch the game — the first match in any format for either country in 2017, and the first T20 international match for the teams since the conclusion of the T20 Cricket World Cup in April of 2016.

The last time New Zealand faced Bangladesh in a T20 match came in the World Cup tournament on March 26 in Kolkata, India, when the Black Caps vanquished the Tigers by 75 runs, dismissing them inside of 16 overs for a score of only 70.

Tuesday’s New Zealand vs. Bangladesh first T20 of their bilateral series is scheduled to get underway at McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand, at 7 p.m. New Zealand Daylight Time on January 3 — or noon in Bangladesh. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 6 a.m. while in the United States the live stream will start at 1 a.m. Eastern Standard Time — 10 p.m. on Monday, July 2, in the Pacific time zone.

To watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh T20 match, click on the video below from Bangladesh network Gazi TV, or see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

After suffering a three-match blanking in their first away-from-home bilateral series in two years, Bangladesh faces an even tougher challenge as the T20 leg of their New Zealand tour opens on Tuesday. Despite their elimination in the semifinals of the T20 Cricket World Cup last spring — in a tournament eventually won by West Indies — New Zealand continues to hold the world top ICC ranking in the sport’s shortest format.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, wallows in the 10th spot behind Afghanistan and just ahead of the Netherlands.

But New Zealand will be without opener Martin Guptill, who pulled a hamstring muscle running between the wickets in the third and final ODI match, and the Black Caps elite left-arm pacer Trent Boult will be rested for the series opener. The two absences may give Bangladesh a unique opportunity to start the series on the front foot.

Watch highlights of the last time New Zealand faced Bangladesh in a T20 match, in the T20 World Cup, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the first T20.

New Zealand: 1 Kane Williamson (captain), 2 Neil Broom, 3 Colin Munro, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), 7 Jimmy Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Matt Henry.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Mosaddek Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper) 8 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Watch a Live Stream in New Zealand

Sky Sports in New Zealand carries all three matches in the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh T20 International series. Subscribers can access a live stream on the Sky Go NZ service at this link.

Live Stream the ODI Cricket Match in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The New Zealand vs. Bangladesh first T20I will be broadcast on Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland must be Sky Sports subscribers, who can register for the Sky Go streaming service free after filling out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is completed, click over to the Sky Go Sports login page accessible at this link. The match may be streamed from there. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Cricket Fans in the U.S. Can Also Watch a Free Live Stream

In the United States, live stream coverage of the entire Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand will be carried by ESPN3, the online-only channel in the ESPN Network, at this link. The ESPN3 streaming channel is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs, as well. For a full list, check this link. To watch the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh first T20 International match on mobile devices, download the WatchESPN app.

