Mariah Carey Marijuana: Was Mariah High For NYE Nightmare? Here’s Where She Reportedly Was Before NYE

Mariah Carey has been making headlines left and right since her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. So many adoring fans have been wondering what could possibly be wrong with the Grammy Award-winning singer. Now, recent reports may offer some clarity about Mariah’s seemingly stranger onstage behavior the other night. The incriminating photos have fans asking one question: Was Mariah Carey high on marijuana for New Year’s Eve?

According to the Daily Mail, there’s a strong possibility marijuana played a part in Mariah Carey’s performance. In fact, there are actually photos that are raising speculation about whether or not that was really the case. It has been reported that the famed singer was spotted outside of The Original Leaf, a popular marijuana dispensary in Aspen, Colorado. On the marijuana dispensary’s website, it explains that it offers “offers the largest selection of marijuana and marijuana-infused products more than any other marijuana dispensary in Aspen.”

Wearing a green ball gown, Mariah was seen walking into the dispensary on Christmas Eve, just days before she hit the stage for New Year’s Eve. Although she appears to have walked out with nothing in hand, media outlets speculate a purchase was made. It’s unclear whether or not the marijuana speculation is true, but many fans are convinced it makes sense.

Once the performance started making headlines, Mariah Carey’s team made efforts to offer an explanation for the performance, citing issues during soundcheck. It has been reported that Mariah’s team became embroiled in a heated dispute with the producers of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest over the song she’d be performing. According to the New York Times, her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, released a statement about the soundcheck.

“I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mike pack was not working and it was a disastrous production,” Bulochnikov told Us Weekly magazine on Sunday, Jan 1. “I’m certainly not calling the F.B.I. to investigate. It is what it is: New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there, and they did not have their” act together.

For those who missed it, Mariah Carey’s performance was highly criticized long before the marijuana speculation. Many fans noticed her lips weren’t in sync during “Auld Lang Syne” and things went even further downhill when she began singing her first hit, “Emotions.” At that point, Mariah removed her ear piece. Then, she said, “Well, happy New Year! We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment, okay.”

Dick Clark Productions also released a statement in response to Mariah’s performance fiasco and the alleged dispute. “In very rare instances, there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television,” the statement said, adding that an initial investigation suggested that the production company “had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Veteran audio producer, Robert Goldstein of Maryland Sound International, has also worked the New Year’s Eve event for many years. In an emailed statement, he reportedly revealed there were no technical issues or malfunctions with any of the equipment he monitored.

“Every monitor and in-ear device worked perfectly,” Mr. Goldstein said. ” I can’t comment beyond that and don’t know what her nontechnical issue may have been.”

Despite all of the drama, criticism, and reports slamming Mariah Carey for the infamous performance, she’s made it clear she’s only human and not concerned with the responses. Shortly after the performance, Mariah Carey took to social media with a comical, light-hearted response to the performance.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]