‘Fairy Tail – Dragon Cry’ Movie Release Schedule Confirmed, Website And Twitter Account Launched As Hiro Mashima Celebrates Popular Japanese Manga’s 10th Anniversary

Three years after Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess opened in Japan on August 18, 2012, the popular Fairy Tail manga has a new movie in the pipeline. The Japanese distribution company behind the project had announced the title of the sequel recently but added a release schedule as well as an official website and a Twitter account dedicated to the movie Saturday.

The year 2016 has been quite important for popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail. The manga celebrated its 10th anniversary of its August 2006 debut, and the anime not only adapted the Zero prequel but also three OVA bonus story adaptations. In continuation of the celebration, Japanese film distribution company GAGA launched a website Saturday to reveal the sequel to Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess.

“Fairy Tail Movie: Dragon Cry” is coming on Spring 2017! I am kinda fired up!???????????? pic.twitter.com/Uk7aDJ5oUs — Natsu Dragneel (@NotDragneel) December 31, 2016

The website revealed the schedule of the movie, which is titled Fairy Tail – Dragon Cry. The movie is slated for a spring 2017 release. Apart from the release schedule, Fairy Tail manga’s mangaka Hiro Mashima confirmed on his Twitter account that the subtitle for the sequel will be “Dragon Cry.” For those who wish to keep themselves updated with the film’s creative process, the film’s staff also opened an official Twitter account. The creators are expected to interact with the fans of the popular Japanese manga that enjoys a fan following across the globe.

It is not clear why the creators of Fairy Tail – Dragon Cry took so long to confirm the release schedule of the movie. Kodansha’s weekly Shonen Magazine had announced way back in May of 2015 that Fairy Tail manga was getting a second anime film. The franchise’s first anime film, Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess, opened in Japan on August 18, 2012. Needless to add, the movie enjoyed a great run across the globe. It has been dubbed into several languages.

In 2017 the new Fairy Tail movie is coming soon I hope so. It looks good pic.twitter.com/giD4AhhCLi — Happy2.0 (@Fairytailfan86) December 23, 2016

The Fairy Tail manga is one of the most popular Japanese series that is published weekly. The manga follows the adventures of world’s most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. Currently on chapter 516, Fairy Tail manga is not only packed with intense action, but it also explores the emotions of the various human and non-human members. What sets the Fairy Tail manga apart from the others series is the willingness of mangaka to explore the finer nuances of the relationship between the various members of the guild. Additionally, the manga regularly features multiple types of dragons and then links them to various characters in the series.

According to Fairy Tail manga, dragons and humans shared a close bond for centuries. However, a few of the gargantuan creatures attacked, forcing the friendly dragons to bestow the power of slaying a dragon onto the humans, giving birth to dragon slayers. Fans have openly appreciated the complexity of the storyline as well as the complications between fundamental relations like mother and daughter, brothers, and even friends who have turned into enemies.

We maybe finally getting some second #FairyTail second movie news very very soon!!! #HYPE???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vvBmm8f27H — KellySarahLucieBone (@BritishPKMN1991) December 19, 2016

Fairy Tail is one of the several manga series that is actively discussed in online forums. There is a dedicated Reddit thread where fans actively discuss published and upcoming chapters. To date, the Fairy Tail manga has inspired two television anime series, several previous original video anime projects, and spin-off manga as well. American company Crunchyroll streamed the second television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan, reported Anime News Network. Meanwhile, Funimation has been releasing collectible DVD/Blu-ray disc sets for quite some time.

The franchise has remained relevant and popular across the world owing to its versatility and commitment to schedules. Interestingly, the television anime series had hinted about a new project earlier this year. While the anime series did not elaborate, the creators merely mentioned in March of 2016 that a new project is in the works.

[Featured Image by Hiro Hashima/Fairy Tail Manga]