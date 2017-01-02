WWE News: Brock Lesnar Steroids Arrest Brought To Light By Jim Cornette

In July, Brock Lesnar made some interesting statements when he said that Jon Jones was “unprofessional” for failing a drug test and getting kicked out of UFC 200. That is even more interesting considering the fact that it turned out Brock Lesnar failed two drug tests himself for the same show.

The Brock Lesnar controversy has caused people to look into the WWE star’s past, and a Brock Lesnar steroids arrest from his days in the WWE developmental territory OVW came to light. On his recent podcast Jim Cornette’s Talking Sense, Cornette talked about the Brock Lesnar steroids arrest 15 years ago.

According to Jim Cornette, he was sitting at home working on the format for the next OVW show when Brock Lesnar called him at 10 p.m. and asked to come over and talk to him about something. Cornette said that Lesnar and a wrestler that he wouldn’t name came over that night and sprung the news on him.

Cornette said that Brock Lesnar and the other wrestler ordered some illegal steroids from a pharmacy that was under federal investigation at the time. Cornette then said that they had the illegal steroids mailed to their home address. When they went to pick it up and sign for it, they were arrested.

Law enforcement was not looking for Brock Lesnar but was watching where the company that was sending out the illegal steroids was sending products to bust the companies.

Jim Cornette joked that he had no idea why Brock Lesnar needed to order steroids because he was muscular enough as it was. Cornette called the police to find out how much trouble Brock was in and what he could do about it at this time without getting Lesnar in trouble with the WWE front office.

It was when the internet got bigger that the WWE front office heard about it for the first time, but by that time it was over with and there was nothing that needed to be done.

What was most interesting about that podcast was that Jim Cornette then buried Brock Lesnar. He talked about how Lesnar never wanted to really be in the business and was just there for the money. He pointed out how Brock lied back then to get to go home to train instead of working wth the other young wrestlers.

This led into Cornette saying that Brock Lesnar never made the best decisions. He said that Brock made bad decisions in OVW with ordering illegal steroids through the mail and then going to sign for them. The Brock Lesnar steroids arrest was just the start.

Of course, as The Inquisitr previously reported, after making his sanctimonious comments about Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar then failed two drug tests before his UFC return, knowing full well that the UFC tested for drugs. Since he is a part-time star in the WWE, he is not held to the same policy as other wrestlers.

Brock Lesnar was suspended for a year from the UFC but faced no punishment from the WWE. With wrestlers like Paige, Alberto Del Rio, and Eva Marie getting suspended the same month that Brock Lesnar’s failed tests were revealed, it seems that he is held to a higher regard than other wrestlers.

It all started 15 years ago in OVW when a Brock Lesnar steroids arrest was pushed under the carpet and ignored by the WWE. As Jim Cornette said, it built an attitude where Brock Lesnar may not be as concerned about his actions as he should be.

[Featured Image by WWE]