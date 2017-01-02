Ben Seewald Lands A Preaching Job: Is He Moving On From Working For Jim Bob Duggar?

Before Ben Seewald got married to Jessa Seewald, he worked for her dad, Jim Bob Duggar. Ben does various jobs for Jim Bob and helps out. Jim Bob owns several homes, and they also sell used cars after fixing them up. Ben Seewald has always made it clear that preaching is a passion of his, though. Now, with baby number two on the way, it turns out that Ben did get a preaching job, but it isn’t something that will be long term. Grace Reformed Baptist Church went to its official Facebook page to share about the new job Ben Seewald just landed. It is for a weekend retreat.

Ben Seewald will be at the Evangelism Reformation Conference, which is held this June. He is listed as one of the preachers who will be at the event along with a lot of other big people. The event will take place on June 16 and June 17 and will be held in Hurst, Texas. The registration for this event is coming soon if you want a chance to see Ben Seewald at the event, where you can decide for yourself if you think that preaching is the job he should pursue. There is no word if Jessa Seewald will be by his side, but you can assume that Jeremy and Jinger would show up considering it is close to where they live.

Right now, Ben and Jessa Seewald are still living in Arkansas near her family. There is no reason to think that Ben will quit working for Jim Bob Duggar unless he starts getting a lot more preaching jobs. Ben probably doesn’t want to work for Jim Bob forever, but he also has a wife, one child, and another one on the way, so they have to pay the bills somehow. Being a preacher is something he is very passionate about and getting jobs like this one can really help him to further his career.

The Hollywood Gossip shared that fans have been bugging Ben Seewald and telling him that he should get a real job. Ben started living with the Duggars before he even got married to Jessa. A while back, Jessa and Ben posted that they were at Braum’s enjoying an ice cream cone, and fans gave them a hard time and wanted to know who paid for it. Jessa Seewald doesn’t work and is a stay-at-home mom to their son. Followers started asking Ben if he had got a job yet or what was going on. Of course, he didn’t answer them at all, but now Ben Seewald is doing something besides working for Jim Bob.

Ben Seewald hasn’t shared if he does anything else to make extra money other than working for Jim Bob. He could be doing things on the side like the rest of the Duggar family, but he doesn’t talk about it right now. Jessa and Ben Seewald live in the house that Josh and Anna Duggar used to live in before they moved. It is family home that was fixed up for them.

Are you surprised to hear that Ben Seewald will be preaching? Do you think that he should quit working for Jim Bob Duggar and preach full-time? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC in January. If Ben Seewald is doing something else for work, you know that he will be sharing it on the show. The Duggars are known for keeping things like this a secret until they are ready to let the world know.

