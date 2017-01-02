Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Reportedly Impacted Her Marriage To Kanye West, Are They Headed For Divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced divorce rumors for weeks, but is her robbery in Paris to blame? As the pair continues to ignore the ongoing rumors of a split, speculation has grown into what may have led to their alleged marital drama.

According to a new report, both Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband are currently in therapy — and it is allegedly costing them “well over $100,000 a month.”

On January 1, OK! Magazine claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dishing out “well over $100,000 a month,” on therapy sessions twice a day — and on a 24-hour-a-day shrink — in an effort to treat their emotional struggles following Kardashian’s robbery in October 2016 and West’s hospitalization at the end of November.

“[Kim Kardashian] wants for herself and Kanye to make a full recovery, and she doesn’t bat an eye at someone who charges thousands of dollars per session,” the source alleged.

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence in early October as her husband remained in The States and during the incident, millions of dollars of jewelry were stolen. Meanwhile, after kicking off his Saint Pablo Tour weeks prior, West was hospitalized at the end of November after suffering an alleged mental breakdown.

Following the Parisian robbery, Kim Kardashian has kept a very low profile. While the reality star and mother typically updates her fans and followers on social media each day and is often seen publicly in Los Angeles, she’s posted just a couple of updates in recent weeks and has been seen publicly only a few times.

As Kim Kardashian continues to keep her public appearances to a minimum, her husband has reportedly grown frustrated with her alleged failure to cash in on her many money making opportunities. According to a report in October, via OK! Magazine, Kim Kardashian and West began fighting amongst one another after she reportedly turned down $200,000 by refusing to attend a store opening in Beverly Hills.

“He’s not being unsupportive. He’s just trying to get [Kim Kardashian] to get past this for her own good and for the sake of her career. Kim refusing to go out is causing a lot of tension between them. Kanye said he’ll do everything he can to get the old Kim back, including getting professional help,” said a New magazine insider.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced rumors of a possible divorce since the robbery and in one recent report, it was suggested that the couple was dealing with political differences after West traveled to New York City to meet with President-elect Donald Trump — and that their political issues were just one of the many alleged stressors within their marriage.

“That’s so far down the list of what they’re dealing with at this point,” a source told People Magazine. “Lots of couples have political differences; that’s not a deal breaker. They’re dealing with much more important things than who each of them supported for President.”

The insider went on to reveal that after Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris, what she really needed was West’s support. However, because of his hospitalization, she was forced to step up and care for their children, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1.

“[Kim Kardashian] needed him after the robbery,” the source explained. “She needed her husband. But that was the beginning of his issues, so he wasn’t there for her like he probably should have been. So Kim was trying to be supportive of him, but she needed his support at that time.”

Kim Kardashian and her family are expected to return to the E! Network for a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians later this year, but because of the robbery, there may be a change in plans.

