WWE News: Kevin Owens Looks Back At His WWE Career So Far

When it comes to Kevin Owens and his professional wrestling career, he has exceeded almost anyone’s expectations for him. He went from wrestling in small venues for PWG and Ring of Honor to helping build ROH into a major promotion. He then went to NXT and watched as they turned into a powerhouse before jumping to the WWE and becoming a world champion.

Kevin Owens took to Twitter today to reflect on his WWE career and how far things have come since he entered NXT two years ago.

Less than 2 years ago, I was driving on the same road I'm on now to go perform in Lakeland for @WWENXT in front of 200 people… — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017

Now, @WWENXT sells out arenas and I'm on my way to Tampa for the 1st Raw of 2017 to host #TheKevinOwensShow as @WWE Universal Champion… — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017

The lesson? No matter how unlikely or far off things seem, passion and heart can change a lot. Also, I'm good…but you knew that already. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017

It has been incredible for both Kevin Owens and NXT as a brand. Kevin Owens was one of the first wrestlers to enter NXT and get to keep his old gimmick, although he changed his name from Kevin Steen to Kevin Owens. He had an amazing feud with his close friend Sami Zayn, just a few years after the two teamed up in Ring of Honor and Zayn went by the name El Generico.

Kevin Owens won the NXT title from Sami Zayn in February of 2015, just two months after debuting for the company. In May 2015, Owens made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw, his official WWE main roster debut, and dropped United States champion, John Cena.

Even better, Kevin Owens pinned John Cena cleanly at Elimination Chamber later that month. Kevin Owens beat the face of the WWE cleanly just five months after making his NXT debut. While John Cena would win the feud, as it seemed he always did, Kevin Owens wouldn’t stay down.

Owens became one of the best talkers in the WWE and put on great matches every time he stepped into the ring. Kevin Owens lost his NXT title to Finn Balor and moved on to a full-time career in the WWE.

Kevin Owens won the Intercontinental title from Ryback in September of 2015 at Clash of Champions. He lost it to Dean Ambrose before winning it a second time from Dolph Ziggler in February of 2016. He lost the title in a ladder match at WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens then took part in a four-way elimination match for the WWE Universal Championship and won the title when Triple H interfered and turned on Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens was a world champion in the WWE just 20 months after making his NXT debut.

While the WWE has booked Kevin Owens as a cowardly heel character during his Universal Championship run, he has done everything he can to remain entertaining and put on great matches, albeit with screw job endings that have little to do with his talent as a professional wrestler. One wonders how over Kevin Owens could be if the WWE booked him as the strong heel he was in NXT.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there are strong indications that Kevin Owens will face Chris Jericho at WrestleMania, the culmination of a long-running storyline from Monday Night Raw. If that is what comes to pass, there is a good chance that Roman Reigns will take the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Even if Kevin Owens run as a world champion ends in the first month of 2017, don’t expect things to slow down in his career. Kevin Owens is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the WWE right now and he is just getting started.

