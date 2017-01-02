Is There A Season 5 Episode List For History’s ‘Vikings’ Yet?

Season 4 of History’s Vikings has been extended this year, meaning, instead of Season 5 now playing, it is the second half of Season 4. However, what do we know about Season 5 of Vikings and is there an episode list yet?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Season 4 and 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

There were many fans who viewed Episode 15 of Vikings that saw the death of main character Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and vowed the show would not be the same without him. However, History is banking on the fact viewers will be able to get past that major death to find out more about the history of the Vikings via Ragnar’s historically famous sons. As was confirmed via a press release by History back in March of 2016, Season 5 of Vikings will also run for 20 episodes, meaning there is still plenty of the Viking sagas to be told.

The extended seasons commissioned for Season 4 and 5 have confused fans, especially considering the longer seasons have been split up into two parts. Normally, History’s Vikings airs 10 episodes per season. This would mean that Season 4 has already aired and the November return was Season 5 premiering. However, this is not the case for this season of Vikings. Instead, History announced Season 4 would be extended for 20 episodes. So, what you are viewing now is still Season 4 and not Season 5 at all.

Episode 15 of Vikings Season 4 aired last week, meaning Episode 16 will air on Wednesday, January 4. It is likely, therefore, that the Season 4 finale of Vikings will air on Wednesday, February 1, according to the schedule list on Zap2It. This guide also lists the remaining episode titles for Season 4. Episode 16 will be titled “Crossings,” Episode 17, “The Great Army,” Episode 18, “Revenge,” Episode 19, “On The Eve,” and the Season 4 finale will be titled “The Reckoning.”

However, when will Season 5 air? And do we know anything about the episode list for it yet?

Usually, History has screened each premiere episode around the start of the year, sometime during February or March. Now, with Season 4 being extended, how will this affect the normal schedule?

If the Season 4 finale airs at the start of February, it is possible Season 5 of Vikings could follow the normal schedule, meaning only a short wait until the Season 5 premiere. Currently, Season 5 is being filmed on location in Ireland. However, it is also possible the premiere for Season 5 will be delayed while production is completed, meaning the show will return later in 2017.

Vikings creator and writer Michael Hirst recently told Entertainment Weekly he just finished working on Episode 16 of Season 5, meaning it is likely a delay in the premiere episode for this season of Vikings could occur unless the episodes prior to that are already completed to the post production stage. It also means Season 5 of Vikings could be another split season in 2017.

As yet, no details have been released for the episode list for Season 5 of Vikings other than the amount of episodes. It is likely viewers will have to wait until the lead up to the premiere of Season 5 before episode titles are released. Until then, fans still have five episodes left for Season 4 to enjoy.

Thanks to the initial press release about Season 5 of Vikings, though, fans do know that Jonathan Rhys Meyers will be joining the cast. While it is unclear still which historical character he is likely to play, The Hollywood Reporter did reveal Meyers’ character will be introduced sometime in Season 4.

“We introduce him and set the scene for the next season. He’s going to be a major player. Personally it’s exciting because it brings us back together from Tudor times. Jonny’s a great actor and another wonderful presence on screen, so I am thrilled that he’s joined us and I can’t wait to explore his character.”

For reference, Hirst and Meyers worked together on another historical series, The Tudors, so this reference is regarding that television show, not that Meyers will be playing a Tudor character.

What do you think will happen in Season 5 of Vikings? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 16 on Wednesday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET. The synopsis for Episode 16 (entitled “Crossing”) of Vikings Season 4 according to Carter Matt is below.

“Bjorn’s fleet launches a surprise attack, while Lagertha’s quest for power continues in Kattegat.”

