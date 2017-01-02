Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin In Love Triangle With NBA Star Jordan Clarkson?

Speculation is circulating that Kendall Jenner and bestie Hailey Baldwin could both be dating NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

All the latest intrigue has been rising since New Year’s Eve when the L.A. Lakers star guard was first seen making out with Jenner around midnight then later walking hand and hand with Baldwin.

Hollywood Life reports both Clarkson and Baldwin appeared to be caught completely off guard when photogs spied them leaving a late night New Year’s Eve celebration clinging to one another.

Just minutes before, Jenner and Clarkson had put on a show of PDA for all to see as they partied the night away around midnight at the Nice Guy nightclub in Hollywood.

The 21-year-old reality star and the 24-year-old NBA star have been rumored to be seeing each other for months now and have been spied together all across Los Angeles.

Over the last several months, Jenner has also been spied on more than a few occasions hanging out with rap star A$AP Rocky, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship. The two were even seen hanging out together on the same New Year’s Eve evening she and Clarkson put on their intimate display.

As for Jenner and Baldwin, the Clarkson development doesn’t mark the first time the two have been romantically linked to the same man at the same time.

Both were once rumored to be dating Justin Bieber, and even found a way to somehow remain pals through all the drama. Just over the last few weeks, Bieber has been seen hanging out with both Jenner and Baldwin on separate outings.

He and Jenner were spied hanging out in Park City, Utah with pal Patrick Schwarzenegger, while he and Baldwin recently took a stroll through West Hollywood together.

Jenner and A$AP were most recently seen hanging out together in Miami, where they left a local hotspot in the same car and were later seen entering a hotel together in the early-morning hours of the morning.

Rocky has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian family, and he and Kendall have previously been spied hanging out in such faraway places as New York’s Fashion Week and at Menswear Fashion Week in Paris.

“Kendall is seeing a few people, and she’s not exclusive with anyone at the moment,” a source recently told E! Online. “She’s been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan and A$AP Rocky.”

Back then, the source the added the reality TV star might be open to becoming more serious with the star rapper.

“They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately,” said the source. “She likes him, and he likes her. She is open to dating him exclusively.”

All the while, Jenner has become virtually a regular at the Staple Center, where she sits courtside cheering Clarkson on. The pair also recently attended a star-studded AMA party held by Drake in Los Angles, where onlookers insist “you could see that they’re really into each other and weren’t hiding it.”

Besides Bieber and now perhaps Clarkson, Baldwin was recently romantically linked to Drake himself, though she played down rumors as nothing more than baseless innuendo.

“I’ve known Drake for a long time, I don’t know if people really know that, I’ve known him for about like four years, so he’s a great friend,” she recently shared.

Meanwhile, Jenner has also been romantically linked to the likes of singer Harry Styles, NBA veteran Chandler Parsons, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Nick Jonas, actor Michael B. Jordan, actor Orlando Bloom, NBA star D’Angelo Russell and hip-hop star Chris Brown.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]