President-elect Trump has a thing about photos. As reported by the Inquisitr, the following photos of Trump’s New Year’s Eve party are growing pretty popular. However, it’s another photo that Trump has made popular on Twitter, as seen below.

Trump Hates This Photo Of Himself On CNN’s ‘Unprecedented’ Book Cover: 25 Other Photos Trump Might Hate Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Fabio, Sean Spicer

Trump

Eric Trump

Fabio

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin

President-elect Trump has a new photo to add to the photos that he already doesn’t like of himself. As reported by the Inquisitr, the list of photos that Trump might hate appears to be growing. It isn’t the first time that Trump has taken issue with the photos used of him for news articles or a book cover.

Trump Hates This Photo Of Himself On CNN’s ‘Unprecedented’ Book Cover: 25 Other Photos Trump Might Hate Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Orlando Bloom

Trump

Donald Trump

Trump

Trump golfs

Trump

Trump

Donald Trump, Chris Christie

Trump

Mike Sorrentino, Donald Trump

Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Vince McMahon

Donald Trump

Bobby Lashley, Donald Trump

Trump Haircut

Trump

Donald Trump, Vince McMahon, Bobby Lashley

Donald Trump

Trump

Donald Trump, Kris Kobach

Donald Trump

Trump

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Heidi Klum

Donald Trump

On Tuesday, January 2, Trump sent the following tweet about the CNN book titled Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything, and although Trump wrote that he hoped the book did well, Trump called the book cover’s photo the worst photo of himself.

@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The photo in question shows Trump pointing, as seen below.

As reported by Heavy, there is a different book cover photo that has shown up on CNN’s commemorative 2017 version of the Unprecedented book, as seen below.

Get the 2017 inaugural edition of CNN's book "Unprecedented" in stores or online https://t.co/mc3RFkFF3O #unprecedented pic.twitter.com/hw3vZ1ge8V — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2017

The tweet from Trump about the book cover photo only adds to the recent buzz that has surrounded Trump on Twitter. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump’s Twitter account gained buzz on Sunday, January 1 when one of the Twitter accounts being followed by Trump appeared as “Emergency Kittens,” an adorable Twitter account with photos and videos of kittens. However, the “Emergency Kittens” disappeared from Trump’s Twitter accounts being followed just as soon as it appeared — but not soon enough. Folks were able to get screenshots of the interesting account being followed by Trump’s Twitter account.

Other tweets from Trump’s account are gaining attention on Monday, such as the below tweet wherein Trump claimed that he knew Hillary Clinton’s camp would lose the presidency when their fireworks celebration was canceled. Trump wrote that he believed he would easily win more than the required 270 electoral votes needed.

I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Apparently, there are photos that Trump loves enough to retweet, such as one seen in the retweet by Trump on January 1. With plenty of photos of Ivanka Trump and other family members, the photo montage is accompanied by a description from the president-elect that proclaimed how much he appreciated the events of 2016.

2016 has been one of the most eventful and exciting years of my life. I wish you peace, joy, love and laughter. Happy New Year! #NYE pic.twitter.com/cDDfKIEQOP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 1, 2017

However, it’s the photo of Trump on the cover of CNN’s book — along with Trump’s bad view of the cover photo — that is gaining plenty of comments on Trump’s Twitter page. Many people are posting awkward photos of Trump in response to the tweet, while others are simply leaving comments like the ones below. Some of the responses show folks calling Trump vain for caring about the cover photo of him that CNN used, while others wrote that Trump should be keeping an eye out for more important and presidential matters.

Erick Fernandez: “realDonaldTrump glad to see you’re spending time thinking about the important things!” Charles Johnson: “Today’s important message from the Narcissist in Chief. This is apparently the photo the Mirror-Gazer in Chief hates. Make sure not to retweet it! realDonaldTrump“

Samir (Sam): “Given any thoughts to what may happen in the future if your Twitter account gets hacked?” Jeffrey Guterman: “You’re so vain.” Subverting Trump: “… he probably thought that book was about him.” Mike Elgan: “Now the president elect is whining about a photo they used. Jesus. What a clown.” Anne Wheaton: “Aww, I don’t think it’s *that* bad, realDonaldTrump. It really captures your good side!”

Trump can be seen in the top photo above at a rally nearly one year ago, when Trump spoke at South Point Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, on January 21, 2016.

[Featured Image by Erik Kabik Photography/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]