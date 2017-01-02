President-elect Trump has a thing about photos. As reported by the Inquisitr, the following photos of Trump’s New Year’s Eve party are growing pretty popular. However, it’s another photo that Trump has made popular on Twitter, as seen below.
Trump Hates This Photo Of Himself On CNN’s ‘Unprecedented’ Book Cover: 25 Other Photos Trump Might Hate
-
Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Fabio, Sean Spicer
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Eric Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Fabio
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
President-elect Trump has a new photo to add to the photos that he already doesn’t like of himself. As reported by the Inquisitr, the list of photos that Trump might hate appears to be growing. It isn’t the first time that Trump has taken issue with the photos used of him for news articles or a book cover.
Trump Hates This Photo Of Himself On CNN’s ‘Unprecedented’ Book Cover: 25 Other Photos Trump Might Hate
-
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Orlando Bloom
[Image by Eric Charbonneau for Nakheel/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Kathy Willens/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]
-
Trump golfs
[Image by Jeff Chiu/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Walter Weissman/Star Max/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Chris Christie
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Stephen Trupp/Star Max/AP Images]
-
Mike Sorrentino, Donald Trump
[Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Louis Lanzano/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Greg Allen/Invision/AP]
-
Donald Trump, Vince McMahon
[Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]
-
Bobby Lashley, Donald Trump
[Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]
-
Trump Haircut
[Image by Bebeto Matthews/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Silvia Izquierdo/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Vince McMahon, Bobby Lashley
[Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump
[Image by Marta Lavandier/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Kris Kobach
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images]
-
Trump
[AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Heidi Klum
[Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Julie Jacobson/AP Images]
On Tuesday, January 2, Trump sent the following tweet about the CNN book titled Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything, and although Trump wrote that he hoped the book did well, Trump called the book cover’s photo the worst photo of himself.
@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017
The photo in question shows Trump pointing, as seen below.
< early Christmas gift from the misses > ???????? #Unprecedented @realdonaldtrump @hillaryclinton @cnn @cnnpolitics pic.twitter.com/7rdp2xHJd7
— A. Q. McCool (@AQMcCool) December 23, 2016
As reported by Heavy, there is a different book cover photo that has shown up on CNN’s commemorative 2017 version of the Unprecedented book, as seen below.
Get the 2017 inaugural edition of CNN's book "Unprecedented" in stores or online https://t.co/mc3RFkFF3O #unprecedented pic.twitter.com/hw3vZ1ge8V
— CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2017
The tweet from Trump about the book cover photo only adds to the recent buzz that has surrounded Trump on Twitter. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump’s Twitter account gained buzz on Sunday, January 1 when one of the Twitter accounts being followed by Trump appeared as “Emergency Kittens,” an adorable Twitter account with photos and videos of kittens. However, the “Emergency Kittens” disappeared from Trump’s Twitter accounts being followed just as soon as it appeared — but not soon enough. Folks were able to get screenshots of the interesting account being followed by Trump’s Twitter account.
Other tweets from Trump’s account are gaining attention on Monday, such as the below tweet wherein Trump claimed that he knew Hillary Clinton’s camp would lose the presidency when their fireworks celebration was canceled. Trump wrote that he believed he would easily win more than the required 270 electoral votes needed.
I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017
Apparently, there are photos that Trump loves enough to retweet, such as one seen in the retweet by Trump on January 1. With plenty of photos of Ivanka Trump and other family members, the photo montage is accompanied by a description from the president-elect that proclaimed how much he appreciated the events of 2016.
2016 has been one of the most eventful and exciting years of my life. I wish you peace, joy, love and laughter. Happy New Year! #NYE pic.twitter.com/cDDfKIEQOP
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 1, 2017
However, it’s the photo of Trump on the cover of CNN’s book — along with Trump’s bad view of the cover photo — that is gaining plenty of comments on Trump’s Twitter page. Many people are posting awkward photos of Trump in response to the tweet, while others are simply leaving comments like the ones below. Some of the responses show folks calling Trump vain for caring about the cover photo of him that CNN used, while others wrote that Trump should be keeping an eye out for more important and presidential matters.
Erick Fernandez: “realDonaldTrump glad to see you’re spending time thinking about the important things!”
Charles Johnson: “Today’s important message from the Narcissist in Chief. This is apparently the photo the Mirror-Gazer in Chief hates. Make sure not to retweet it! realDonaldTrump“
Samir (Sam): “Given any thoughts to what may happen in the future if your Twitter account gets hacked?”
Jeffrey Guterman: “You’re so vain.”
Subverting Trump: “… he probably thought that book was about him.”
Mike Elgan: “Now the president elect is whining about a photo they used. Jesus. What a clown.”
Anne Wheaton: “Aww, I don’t think it’s *that* bad, realDonaldTrump. It really captures your good side!”
Trump can be seen in the top photo above at a rally nearly one year ago, when Trump spoke at South Point Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, on January 21, 2016.
[Featured Image by Erik Kabik Photography/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]