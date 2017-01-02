Bryan Craig And Kelly Thiebaud Reportedly End Engagement, Former ‘General Hospital’ Star May Be Single Again

Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud were set to be married this upcoming March. They met on the set of the popular ABC soap, General Hospital. Craig played the bipolar Morgan Corinthos, and Thiebaud was bad girl Britt Westbourne. The two never crossed paths in scenes, though fans were rooting for a Morgan/Britt romance before she left the show. Despite exiting General Hospital before Craig, Thiebaud remained his biggest supporter behind the scenes.

Rumors have now been spreading that Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud have split up. It looks like their social media interaction has all but disappeared. They used to constantly share pictures together and talk back and forth and now, nothing between the two. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud haven’t shared a photo together in over four months. There have been other indicators of a split as well, most recently celebrating New Year’s Eve separately. Craig seems to be keeping busy with his movie career now that he has left General Hospital behind, and Thiebaud is living in New York City looking for opportunities and starting a new life.

Happy New Years #2017 A photo posted by Kelly Thiebaud (@keeelyt) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:37am PST

There has not yet been confirmation from Bryan Craig or Kelly Thiebaud on the status of their relationship, though fans are speculating it is over. A lot has changed since the fall, especially the lack of photos and interactions between the two. Thiebaud has always backed Craig up, even when his mouth seemingly got the best of him on social media. The two are living virtually separate lives, and some photos are indicating that she is no longer wearing her engagement ring. If they have indeed split, Craig and Thiebaud have done a good job keeping things quiet and away from social media.

General Hospital really helped Bryan Craig become a better actor. His last few years on the show gave him a bipolar storyline where he worked directly under Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos). Morgan is Sonny’s son, and the two shared the mental illness. His acting got him two Daytime Emmy nods, and he took one statue home. Craig was serious about learning his craft and with that, he was determined to make his dreams come true. Leaving General Hospital was bittersweet for his fans.

What a special moment that was. Still honored and thankful. Motivates me every day. A photo posted by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:33pm PST

The news of the possible split between Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud has some fans completely shocked. Their relationship seemed rock solid on the outside and with the support they each gave to the other, it was almost like they couldn’t fail. Thiebaud left General Hospital before Craig did but she was often seen on set with him while he worked long hours. In fact, she even teased that Britt could return to Port Charles and had fans revved up for a possible Morgan/Britt romance. While it didn’t work out on the small screen, there was plenty of hope for their real romance away from the cameras.

Ringing in 2017 in separate places is hardly something Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud would have wanted if they were still together. She was in New York City for the holidays, sharing plenty of photos on social media. Craig didn’t disclose his location but did mention wrapping gifts just before Christmas. He has been much more silent than Thiebaud, deleting all of his tweets except for the few that have been sent in the last two weeks or so. It is unclear what happened between the happy couple to cause the alleged split, but fans are hoping that if it is true, they could maybe work things out in the future. March is quickly approaching, and if Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud did call off their engagement and part ways, an announcement should be coming soon.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]