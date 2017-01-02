Luann De Lesseps Thinks Jill Zarin Destroyed Her Wedding: ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Is Reportedly Angry

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps got married to her controversial fiance Tom D’Agostino over the New Year’s holiday. Apparently, everything did not go according to plan, and now Luann is reportedly “pissed” at former RHONY co-star Jill Zarin for destroying her wedding.

#imgettingmarried !!! Well done! #brides #randirahm #palmbeachwedding #top10wedding A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:05am PST

The word on the street is that Luann de Lesseps, or should we say Luann D’Agostino, is dealing with some aftermath drama following her New Year’s Eve wedding ceremony. According to Radar Online, the Real Housewives of New York City star is “pissed” at Jill Zarin for supposedly screwing with her wedding.

Luann de Lesseps reportedly lied to Bravo, the network that produces The Real Housewives of New York City, that she wanted to keep her wedding private, meaning no filming for the reality show.

Bravo later found out that Luann cut a $20,000 deal with People magazine for exclusive rights to report the wedding and for photographs of the event.

However, an insider told reporters that one of the wedding guests and former co-stars of The Real Housewives of New York City, Jill Zarin, sabotaged Luann’s plans by exposing tons of wedding footage and exclusive photographs on her Instagram page.

People is allegedly no longer willing to pay Luann de Lesseps the $20,000 because the majority of the event has already been revealed on Zarin’s social media page.

Happy bitches!!! @bravotv @dorindamedley @kellybensimon @cynthiabailey10 so happy to be together for New Years 2017!!! #happynewyear2017 #luannandtomgotmarried @bravotv A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

“Luann is pissed. Jill cannot help herself. She constantly needs to make everything about her.”

This was not the only crisis the second-time bride faced on her wedding day.

Bethenny Frankel, another star on The Real Housewives of New York City, did not make the guest list for Luann’s wedding ceremony. Frankel posted a showy display of her bikini body while vacationing in Mexico just hours before de Lesseps’ wedding.

Feelin' a little beachy today A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:10am PST

Jill Zarin posted nine or 10 photographs of Luann and Tom’s New Year’s Eve nuptials. The former Bravo reality star made sure to get snaps with other Real Housewives stars like Kelly Bensimon and Cynthia Bailey.

Love having my girlfriend @cynthiabailey10 with us at #campzarinboca . Dinner at the club before last nights wedding festivities. Getting ready for the wedding right now! A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:44pm PST

The question remains: Did Luann and Tom ask their guests not to photograph or share photos of the wedding with the public? Did Jill Zarin go against the bride’s wishes or just upload photographs of a fun wedding with friends?

[Featured Image by Joe Kohen/Stringer/Getty Images]