Serena Williams Finally Shows Off Engagement Ring From Fiance Alex Ohanian

Serena Williams rang in the new year by flashing her new engagement ring from her fiance and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, while boarding a helicopter in New Zealand. The tennis star also showed off her engagement band in an Instagram post on the beach.

Serena Williams, 35, and the Reddit co-founder, 33, celebrated New Year’s Eve in Auckland and hopped in a chopper to head to Waiheke Island, according to the Sun.

The tennis pro was all smiles as she boarded the helicopter and protected herself from the wind in a long gray coat.

Serena Williams finally let the paparazzi catch a glimpse at her simple white gold engagement band. Her new finance, Alexis Ohanian walked beside her.

Welcome, 2017! May this new year be full of good health, happiness, prosperity, and upvotes for you & yours. #2016in9 A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Daily Mail published up-close photos of the tennis star’s understated engagement band. Serena Williams fiddled on her cell phone as paparazzi snapped away to give fans a look at the buzzed-about engagement ring.

Earlier that day, the newly engaged tennis player switched her ring onto her right hand during her training session.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been together for a little over a year. The couple announced their engagement last Thursday on Redditt with a sweet poem from Serena Williams.

The post was titled “I Said Yes.”

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ / Back to where our stars first collided And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance This time he made it not by chance / But by choice Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And I said yes.”

Along with the heartfelt poem, Serena included a cartoon of Alexis proposing to Serena with the caption “Future Mrs Kn0thing,” which is Alexis’s username on Reddit.

Serena is engaged! Congrats @serenawilliams! We love you! https://t.co/J3s7ywY9cg — Serena Williams News (@serenanews) December 29, 2016

After Williams posted the announcement on Twitter, Ohanian replied back.

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

It looks like marriage has been on Ohanian’s mind as of late. He recently shared this verse from the Bible about the meaning of love.

I didn't grow up in a religious household, but someone I love recently sent me this famous passage from Corinthians. Love really is an amazing force in the world. And we need more of it. And we need to protect it when we've got it I'm trying to get a little better every day. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

After AOL had named Ohanian one of the most eligible CEO bachelors of 2016, he hinted in his Instagram comment that that would not be the case for much longer.

???? Thanks, AOL. Not for long, tho… ???? A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on May 5, 2016 at 8:19am PDT

The Reddit co-founder also shared the exciting engagement news on his Facebook, writing “She said yes.”

After initially hiding her new engagement ring from cameras in her coat pocket as she touched down in New Zealand, Serena Williams shared a lighthearted Instagram post of her on the beach, flashing her ring on her left hand.

A video posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

