WWE News: WWE Planning Huge Match Between John Cena And Roman Reigns After Twitter Exchange?

The possibility of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns has been rumored in the past before, but it’s only a matter of time before WWE officials pull the trigger on a huge match between the two men. Their paths have crossed in the past, but WWE is obviously waiting for the right opportunity to have a match between WWE’s present and it’s future. Needless to say, Cena vs. Reigns would be a match worthy of the grandest stage of them all.

As Wrestlemania 33 draws closer by the day, the speculation continues to reach a new apex, and the WWE Universe continues to wonder what WWE has planned for the biggest event of the year. Before the grandest stage of them all, the WWE Royal Rumble will take place later this month in San Antonio. It’s expected to be one of the biggest WWE PPVs in history, and both Cena and Reigns are involved at the top of the card.

John Cena will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in another attempt to win a WWE World title for the sixteenth time. Meanwhile, Roman will challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the event. It isn’t out of the question for both men to walk out of San Antonio as World Champions, but some events this weekend has WWE fans wondering if John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is finally happening.

Over the weekend, it was reported that John Cena and Roman Reigns were exchanging some shots back and forth about merchandise sales. The essence is Roman was bragging about his merchandise sales to Kevin Owens and Cena called him out on his arrogance. Reigns fired back and told him to mind his own business. It may not seem like more than tough talk on Twitter, but the WWE Universe has taken notice.

It may not seem like more than some tough talk on Twitter, but the WWE Universe has taken notice. There is so much speculation regarding Wrestlemania plans for Cena and Reigns because of their respective title matches at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. A lot is on the line because those matches are going to shape the Wrestlemania 33 card and the fans are wondering if Cena versus Reigns is the surprise WWE is planning.

According to a new report, WWE officials are not planning a match between John Cena and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 33 or any upcoming WWE PPV in 2017. Of course, plans can always change. However, it’s being said that the recent Twitter exchange between Cena and Reigns over the weekend is not meant to be the beginning of a feud on WWE television, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be used down the line.

As big as a match between Roman Reigns and John Cena would be in Orlando in April, WWE officials seem to have other plans. According to the rumor mill, either man could be working with The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is interested in Reigns vs. Undertaker for Wrestlemania. A match with Braun Strowman is also heavily rumored for Roman Reigns as well.

John Cena’s role hasn’t been revealed, but the current expectations are he will defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship or he’ll be winning the ‘Royal Rumble” match. Either way, huge things are coming for John Cena, especially after he missed the first Wrestlemania of his career last year. Cena versus The Undertaker may be the big money match for the grandest stage of them all this year, but that hasn’t been revealed yet.

For now, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will remain a dream match. But over the next year, the two men may find themselves under the same brand in WWE, which will give WWE officials the opportunity to make it a reality. Cena vs. Reigns will happen someday, but it appears it won’t be happening at Wrestlemania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]