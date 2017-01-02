Melania Trump Is ‘Trying Too Hard’ With Fashion Choices And Needs To ‘Upgrade’ Her Hair, Says Vogue Editor

Melania Trump is “trying too hard” with her fashion choice and needs to “upgrade” her hair, says a renown Vogue editor.

Andre Leon Talley, known as “Monsieur Vogue,” was once closely affiliated with Melania Trump after being attendance with her in Paris to help her choose her Dior wedding gown in 2005. In fact, he flew with her on the Trump plane while on Vogue assignment. He no longer associating himself with the incoming first lady after her husband was elected President of the United States… more on that soon.

As for Melania Trump’s overall style, Andre told the New York Times that she has some tweaks to make in the fashion department and with her hair style.

“Melania, who opted at 3 a.m. for a palazzo jumpsuit, with one arm exposed and a flounce over the other — it seemed to me too Mar-a-Lago, a huge, full-volume jumpsuit. Trying too hard. And I am so tired of the long hair falling on both sides of her face. She has to upgrade her coiffure.”

Andre adores the Trump women, calling Melania “soignée and polished” with “impeccable” manners and legs that are “a long drink of water.” He notes that she has an impeccable gift for standing on 4-and-a-half-inch stiletto heels.

“She’s very much like a high, super, superglamorous Stepford Wife.”

He wrote an email sent to the Times about distancing himself from Melania Trump, describing it as the “tragedy of ruptured friendships.” Like several fashion designers, Andre doesn’t support “Trumpism.”

“You make the choice to be in Trumpland or you make the choice to eject yourself from the horror of Trumpland. I’ve made my choice not to be part of Trumpland,” Andre said.

What looks can America expect from Melania Trump when she’s first lady? Andre predicts she’ll appear in “super-cinched waists, hourglass silhouettes and pencil skirts.” He observes that she favors the one-shoulder style, which Jackie Kennedy wore by Oleg Cassini. The Vogue editor continues that Melania evidently opts for “monotone matching coats and beige dresses,” and will probably have her hair “always be flying once she goes down the stairs of Air Force One.”

Another article by The Inquisitr reveals that Melania Trump’s current hairstyle with her long tresses parted down the middle was chosen to look “more approachable.” Modechai Alvow spoke with The Telegraph about how he and his client came up with style.

“We wanted a constant that allowed America to get to know her in a certain way. She wanted to look approachable. We also wanted her to be comfortable and show the public who she really is.”

Alvow has worked with Melania for nine years and have experimented with all sorts of looks that incudes “more classic and tougher looks” by blending in smooth and messy textures. He said they’ve discussed cutting “a little” off the ends to “modernize” her look. He hopes they’ll have “fun” with her styles and believes they’ll do just that.

If there’s one look America won’t see on Melania Trump, it’s short hair. Alvow said she’s not willing to go much shorter than what her hair is now, so a short bob is out.

“She likes her hair on the longer side. When I told her not to go for a bob, she laughed and agreed it wasn’t for her. We have cut and shaped the hair around her face to highlight her cheekbones, but I think this is as short as she would go.”

Melania is rarely seen with curly hair, but with flowy locks that are brushed out to avoid the “done” look, Alvow explained.

Whatever Melania Trump’s style will be as first lady, she’ll galvanize the nation.

