Billie Lourd Speaks Out Following Tragic Deaths Of Mother, Carrie Fisher, Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, to end 2016 on the lowest note imaginable. The Scream Queens star took to Instagram today to speak out about the tragic losses and to thank the millions of fans who have helped give her strength during some of the darkest days of her life.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me,” Billie Lourd wrote as a caption to the photo below.

A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

This was the first time that Billie Lourd addressed the public directly since her mother, Carrie Fisher, 60, died following a heart attack on an airplane. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center following an “episode” on a flight in from London. Once she arrived at the hospital, Carrie was stabilized, but she was still in critical condition. After a few days, Carrie Fisher died, and the world learned that she was unconscious for the duration of her hospital stay.

One day after Fisher’s tragic passing, there were breaking news reports that her mother, Debbie Reynolds, was rushed to the hospital following what appeared to be a stroke. Within hours, it was reported that Reynolds had passed away.

Billie Lourd lost her mom and her grandma in a 24ish-hour period.

According to People Magazine, Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, spoke about his 84-year-old’s mother’s passing and the significance of her dying just one day after Carrie.

“She didn’t die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie. It wasn’t that she was sitting around inconsolable, not at all. She simply said that she didn’t get to see Carrie come back from London, she expressed how much she loved my sister. She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone,” Fisher told 20/20 in an episode that aired on Friday, Dec. 30.

“From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny. She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone. We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding,” he added.

Billie Lourd has undoubtedly been having the hardest time with this as she was extremely close to both her mother and her grandmother. The 24-year-old visited Late Night With Seth Meyers about a month ago, where she talked about her mom and grandma and sort of a “going joke” the family has had.

“[My grandmother] gets really upset when I get called ‘Carrie Fisher’s daughter.’ She wants people to call me ‘Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter.’ It’s very offensive to her. She does not like to be cut out—not at all. She started it. It’s her fault,” Billie told Seth, according to E! News.

Billie Lourd is said to be leaning on family and close friends during this difficult time. There have been reports that she has been comforted by her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. In fact, the Twilight star’s most recent Instagram post is a tribute of sorts to Billie Lourd.

A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd.. ❤️, me,” he wrote.

Billie Lourd is doing the best that she can at this time. Fans continue to send their prayers and condolences to her and her family.

