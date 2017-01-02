Johannah Duggar Photos Show Sores On Forehead, Duggar Fans Worry About Her [Opinion]

Johannah Duggar has remained out of the spotlight for the most part. She is the much younger sister of the older girls, with 16 years between her and Jana Duggar. Once Joy-Anna Duggar leaves home after getting married, Johannah will be the sister right under Jana who has to stand up and help with the household chores. At just 11-years-old, she is one of the siblings who isn’t in the public eye much. She has been seen in photos and occasionally on Counting On, but with school and other things happening, television isn’t a priority for her.

When the Duggar family makes headlines, it never has to do with Johannah. It is always one of her older siblings the media is talking about. This time, though, it is directly related to Johannah. According to the Hollywood Gossip, fans are worried about the health of Johannah Duggar. She has reportedly been in several photos that depict mystery pimples or sores along her forehead. When it was initially discovered, many believe she had gotten stitches after an accident or something similar had happened. It is now a few months later, and Johannah still has the same mystery spots on her head with no signs that they are clearing up or healing.

Happy birthday hannie! We ❤️you! A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Oct 11, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

Critics have jumped in to talk about Johannah Duggar and throw the word “neglect” around. Without any real information about what the red marks on her forehead are, saying that the family is neglecting their child is a bit of a stretch. She wouldn’t be shown in photos on social media if there was a chance the family could be investigated.

Because Johannah is 11, there are several different explanations as to what could be happening in regards to the spots on her forehead. Without any real information, throwing out accusations is likely the wrong thing to do. If something was wrong with the Duggar daughter, many believe the family would ask for prayers for their child and reach out for support.

The Duggar family is heavily criticized for every move they make. Jill and Derick Dillard felt the wrath of fans when she shared a photo of her child that critics thought was blanket training. While it turned out that was not the case, the words and things said about the young mother were enough to make anyone cringe. If Johannah was sick or needed to be healed, it likely wouldn’t be kept a secret. She is a preteen girl who could be going through a wide variety of changes that aren’t for the world to know about. Johannah Duggar does appear to have something on her forehead, but without more information, it just isn’t possible to know what is happening.

Derick and I got to take my little sisters over to my little Aivah's birthday party! #happybirthday sweet girl! #birthdaygirl #nina A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 7, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

With all of the hype surrounding Johannah Duggar and her mystery condition, fans are hoping the Duggars will speak out via a blog post to clear the air. Counting On will return on January 16, and more answers may also be available then. The spots on Johannah’s forehead do not look alarming, but it is definitely noticeable and not clearing up through the progression of photos from a few months ago until now. The Duggars do get medical care for their children, and if it was something serious, Michelle would have likely addressed it immediately. Seeing something like this giving way to criticism isn’t uncommon, especially when it has to do with the Duggar family. The last two years have been hard on everyone involved. Fans wish the best for Johannah Duggar, and hopefully, the spots on her forehead are easily curable or will go away on their own in the very near future.

