Is Christina El Moussa Dating A New Boyfriend? She May Have Spent NYE With Gary Anderson

Christina El Moussa may appear to be happily married to husband Tarek on the currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop Season 7, but in real time, she’s reportedly been dating contractor Gary Anderson in the months since she split from Tarek in May of last year.

While Christina El Moussa has stayed mum on the reports regarding her alleged new romance with Anderson, who has reportedly worked for her and Tarek in the past, a report earlier this week claimed the rumored new couple might have rang in the New Year together in Park City, Utah.

On Instagram at the end of last week, Christina El Moussa shared a photo of herself and Gary Anderson’s daughter in Park City, which has been flooded with celebrities in recent days. However, according to TMZ, it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Anderson was present when the photo was taken.

Although Christina El Moussa’s rumored new boyfriend may not have been present during the trip, TMZ claimed the photo was a major hint that things between the television star and Anderson might be getting serious.

During Christina El Moussa’s trip to Utah with friends, her children, 7-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 1-year-old son Brayden James, appeared to be at home in California with their dad. As Christina El Moussa enjoyed champagne with Anderson’s daughter, Tarek posted a video of their son and a photo of their daughter, who he named as his New Year’s Eve date.

“Me and my date almost made it to New Years!! She fell asleep on my shoulder and I had to walk a mile with her!!!” Tarek wrote in the caption of his daughter in bed.

Tarek also posted a message to fans about the good and bad of 2016 as Christina El Moussa grew closer to the family of her rumored new man.

Christina El Moussa and her husband announced they were parting ways after seven years of marriage last month as the new season of their house-flipping series began to air. Since then, they have kept quiet about their potential romances on social media and continue to focus on their kids and their friends.

While Christina El Moussa hasn’t revealed why she and Tarek split, a source last month claimed that the pressures of living their lives in the spotlight might have created tension between the pair.

“In a lot of ways they just seemed wildly incompatible,” the source explained to People Magazine. “She has champagne tastes, and he’s a beer-from-a-can kind of guy.”

According to the source, the differences between Tarek and Christina El Moussa weren’t a problem in their marriage at first, but once they grew successful, Christina El Moussa began to take an interest in the finer things in life. Meanwhile, Tarek was allegedly less interested in the high-priced lifestyle.

“The stardom from the show, and the money from the show, meant that [Christina El Moussa] started to feel like she could finally have some of the finer things in life,” the source alleged.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, as well as their family, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]