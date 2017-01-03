Kurt Cobain MTV ‘Unplugged’ Guitar Legal Battle En Route To Be A Multi-Million Dollar Court Case, Frances Bean Prepared To Take On Ex In Court

Kurt Cobain’s iconic guitar, the Martin D-18E he used on MTV’s Unplugged, is not in the possession of his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, but under the lock and key of her ex, Isaiah Silva. The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman is engulfed in a nasty legal battle with her ex to get him to fork over her father’s guitar. The battle seems to be headed for a multi-million dollar court case. Frances Bean has been trying to get the priceless instrument back from her estranged husband since they split up. The couple decided to call it quits in March of 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, according to Daily Mail.

Silva claimed Frances Bean gifted him the guitar as a wedding present when the young lovers secretly wed in 2014. Frances Bean has adamantly denied giving him her father’s guitar as a wedding gift. The guitar is believed to be the last one Kurt Cobain played before his death.

The acoustic guitar was uniquely suited for Kurt. The bridge was flipped so that Kurt could play it left-handed. The guitar was once insured for $1 million, but is now worth several times that amount, according to experts.

Courtney Love said the guitar is not a typical instrument that can be replaced. It is a family heirloom. Frances Bean is the only child of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Frances was not yet two-years-old when her famous father committed suicide in April of 1994.

Love’s manager sent several threatening messages to Silva’s ex-girlfriend, according to the Daily Mail. Love did this in an attempt to get him to hand over the guitar. After several long months of negotiation regarding the legendary guitar, Isaiah is showing no signs of giving in. Now, Frances Bean’s team will be taking “extreme and unsupportable positions” on the heirloom.

The report claimed Isaiah is forcing the current matter into litigation by refusing to hand over Cobain’s guitar. Frances and Courtney are more than ready to take the issue in front of a judge.

Frances Bean Cobain’s Ex Requested $25,000 A Month In Spousal Support

According to the Daily Mail, an insider revealed that a judge ordered Frances Bean to pay Silva $15,000 a month in spousal support in September. According to People, Isaiah Silva actually requested Frances Bean to pay him $25,000 a month, an equivalent to $300,000 a year in spousal support. This agreement was a part of an interim settlement while the couple worked out the issue regarding her father’s guitar through mediation.

Frances and Isaiah were together for five years, with four of those years being engaged. The couple had no children together. A prenuptial agreement between the feuding parties has yet to surface.

Isaiah is a former musician of the band called the Eeries and claimed he placed his career on hold and abandoned steady employment after marrying Cobain. Silva also maintains Frances promised to pay for private school and housing bills for his 7-year-old from a previous relationship. The ex-husband is now claiming Frances is “abandoning” him. As a result, Silva said he is too broke to care for his child.

Isaiah also had his eye on the $450-million dollar estate of Cobain’s late father. However, a source close to the situation told People magazine that Cobain and her mom Courtney Love aren’t bothered by Silva’s greedy desires.

“Isaiah has no money and is trying his luck and will get nothing… Courtney doesn’t like him at all and isn’t bothered by this. She’s just happy that Frances is so much happier now and is looking healthier than she has in years.”

Though Frances’ relationship with Silva ended, she rekindled the relationship with her mother. The two were estranged for over six years. The separation was prompted following a breakdown in the close relationship Frances had with her mom. The estrangement was perpetuated when Kurt’s mother, Wendy, and sister, Kimberly, were given temporary guardianship of Frances during her teen years.

