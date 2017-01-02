‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Struggles, Franco Gets Desperate, Sonny And Carly Reunite, And Lulu Battles For Charlotte

There is plenty of action on the way this week according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. There is no new episode airing on Monday, but things kick back into gear again on Tuesday, and there are difficult questions being asked throughout Port Charles. What can everybody expect during the week of January 2?

Viewers did not get to see a new show air on Friday, and SheKnows Soaps confirms that there is not a new episode coming on Monday either. General Hospital spoilers tease that during Tuesday’s show, Alexis will confront Julian, while Elizabeth and Franco will be having a difficult discussion regarding Tom’s mysterious death.

Soap Central notes that Elizabeth will share her fears with Franco and he will be desperate to convince her and others that he had nothing to do with Tom’s death. As this all plays out, Franco will open up to his father Scott about some of what’s gone down and Laura will share her thoughts with Elizabeth about her recent relationship choices.

Alexis has some difficult questions for Julian, and she will be working with Diane to prepare for her board review. General Hospital spoilers note that Alexis will have some trouble piecing recent events together and she’ll begin to doubt her memories. There have been some teasers hinting that she has good reason to doubt her memories, as there may be a twist on the way that shakes things up in big ways for Alexis and Julian.

Interestingly, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Franco will notice the odd behavior coming from Alexis and begin to wonder what’s going on with her. Will it turn out that she is involved with Tom’s death in some way as some recent buzz suggests?

Sonny and Carly have been struggling in the wake of Morgan’s supposed death, but they will be reuniting during Tuesday’s episode. However, the two still face obstacles in the days ahead thanks to Nelle’s shenanigans and determination to cause trouble for Carly and Sonny.

Hayden is recovering from her medical crisis thanks to Finn’s creative approach, but General Hospital spoilers detail that the recoveries for Hayden and Finn will come at a cost of some sort. Finn will be starting to feel better, but it’s not going to be entirely smooth sailing for him.

There is more on the way regarding Charlotte, Lulu, Valentin, and Nina this week as well. Lulu will have some worries about Nina being with Valentin and around Charlotte, it seems, but he will do his best to ease his new wife’s worries about how this is all playing out. There is a custody battle ahead over Charlotte and teasers hint that things will get intense as Lulu and Valentin battle and Nina’s presence shakes things up.

Curtis and Jason are still digging into the car bombing, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that they will be making significant progress in finding answers. Sam is said to question whether she’s being told everything and she’ll ask Julian about Rudge. A key clue will emerge from the pawn shop, and it sounds as if the puzzle pieces may come together on this mystery soon.

Anna is working with Andre to piece together her former connection to Valentin and General Hospital spoilers share that both Nelle and Michael, as well as Kiki and Dillon, will grow closer to one another during the next few shows. A homeless guy named Buzz, to be played by Patrick Swayze’s brother Don Swayze, pops up during Thursday’s show, and there is buzz that he may turn out to be connected to someone in Port Charles who has been hiding some secrets.

Just what is the truth about the car bombing that supposedly killed Morgan? Will Finn and Hayden both fully recover and what is behind Nelle’s determination to destroy Carly and Sonny? What’s coming up next for Julian and his estranged wife, and can Elizabeth and Franco weather this storm regarding Tom? General Hospital spoilers tease that things will get intense in the shows ahead and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]