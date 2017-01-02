Rosie O’Donnell Makes Perceived Threat Against Donald Trump, Tells Americans To ‘Stop Him’ Before It’s Too Late

Rosie O’Donnell made an ominous threat against Donald Trump when she sent out a tweet writing that he’s “MENTALLY UNSTABLE” and urged Americans to “STOP HIM” before it’s too late.

“LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted.

O’Donnell added a CNN report to the message having to do with a biographer being “booted off” Trump’s golf course because the president-elect was unhappy with something he wrote about him.

DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

It was just a month ago that Rosie retweeted the link to a video that suggested the president-elect’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was autistic. She stirred up a lot of turmoil and controversy because of that — so much so that Melania Trump demanded the video be deleted and get a public apology from the person who originally posted it, or face legal consequences. In response, Rosie O’Donnell issued her own apology to Melania for insinuating Barron might be autistic before setting her Twitter account to private. She recently made the account public again after waiting out the negative headlines revolving around what she started.

O’Donnell is locked and loaded to do battle again with her famous arch enemy. It’s unclear what she means by telling America to “stop him” from becoming president, but it’s open to interpretation. Is she inciting violence of some sort against Donald Trump or encouraging some kind of movement big enough to topple the nation’s systematic process of swearing in new presidents? Hard to say. Many will disregard her tweets as disgruntled rants while some will assess that she’s all for disrupting a peaceful transition of power when Trump is inaugurated on January 20.

Rosie O’Donnell Calls Trump ‘Mentally Unstable’ and Makes Ominous Threat https://t.co/ccf14qHUOm — TMZ (@TMZ) January 2, 2017

Other defamatory comments were made by Rosie O’Donnell about Donald Trump. She also tweeted that the president-elect is a “criminal,” is the “worst human,” and is “sick.” She provided references to her messages by adding in links to news articles in which Trump denies the media full access to his activities and his hesitance in divesting from his numerous companies while serving as president.

TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL – https://t.co/dkhfSr4Ubc — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

The feud between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump has been going on over a decade. In the first Republican presidential debate in August 2015, Megyn Kelly was one of the moderators and called out Trump for the terrible names he calls women. When she mentioned that “fat slobs” and “pigs” were just a few of the offensive names he throws at women, Trump responded by saying “only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Trump hasn’t responded to Rosie’s latest swipes on Twitter. He never reacted to the speculations she made about his 10-year-old son having autism, but she’s feeling emboldened to tear down Trump. The president-elect doesn’t miss much when it comes to his critics. He doesn’t let things slide with his detractors. Twitter remains Trump’s main channel of communication with the America and the rest of the world. His mistrust of the media has prompted him to communicate with the public in 140 characters or less.

What would Rosie O’Donnell like to see happen before Donald Trump is inaugurated as President of the United States? Is she hoping the people will convince the president-elect to step down? Such a task would be impossible. Donald Trump doesn’t believe Russia hacking had anything to do with the election, but CIA and FBI investigators have expressed otherwise. Convincing Trump to step down as president would never happen.

Will Donald Trump respond to Rosie O’Donnell’s tweets? She may continue the posts as a means of taunting him to get a reaction before he enters office.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]