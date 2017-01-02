The Real Story Of The Trump Draft Deferment: Did He Dodge The Draft With A Medical Excuse?

Before Donald Trump’s inauguration, people are trying to answer the question of just how Donald Trump avoided the draft into the military during the Vietnam War. But the deferment record has revealed exactly what is on record in respect to Donald Trump and the reason he was branded not fit to serve. But even though the paper trail seems clear enough, people are still wondering if Trump’s physical defect would have been enough to help other less wealthy men avoid the draft.

Donald Trump’s father, Frederick Christ Trump, like his son Donald, comes with a colorful backstory, including an arrest during a KKK rally in Queens, the Inquisitr previously reported. Trump, known as Fred, was allegedly arrested during the rally with six other men for refusing to disperse during a Klan march in support of an Italian Fascist movement. Fred Trump is dead, and Donald Trump claims this never happened, and only the record from the New York police remains. Donald Trump’s campaign efforts were supported by the former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, whom Eric Trump believes “deserves a bullet” for his hate-mongering.

But Snopes, an organization known for getting to the bottom of situations, provided a paperwork timeline documenting Donald Trump’s draft deferment. Selective Service has records for Donald J. Trump from 1964 to 1972 available to the public under the Freedom of Information Act. Although Donald Trump attended the New York Military Academy before going to the University of Pennsylvania, Trump was classified 4-F, which means he was not qualified for military service.

The National Archives shared the actual documents needed to unravel Donald Trump’s selective service history, starting in 1964 when he turned 18. Starting in 1964, Trump got the traditional 2-S college deferment for those in undergrad. These continue for the four years of undergrad, and his final college deferment was in January of 1968. In July of 1968, Trump was forced to show up for an “Armed Forces physical examination (with a result listed only as DISQ). On 19 September 1968 and was reclassified 1-Y (qualified for service only in time of war or national emergency) on 15 October 1968.”

Trump’s campaign responded that the 1-Y stemmed from Donald Trump having bone spurs in both heels.

“While attending the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton School of Finance, Mr. Trump received a minor medical deferment for bone spurs on both heels of his feet.”

In 1972, Donald Trump’s 1-Y was changed to 4-F, which is known as not qualified for military service.

The New York Times has questioned Donald Trump’s deferment for having “bad feet” when photos from the New York Military Academy show him as a member of sports teams, including basketball. Trump also played football, tennis, squash, and golf, and before the mention of bone spurs to avoid the military, the only blemish on his health record was for an appendectomy when he was 10.

The topic of Donald Trump and draft-dodging came up when he questioned the Muslim parents of a soldier killed in Iraq. The soldier’s father, Khizr Khan, asked aloud about Trump and service to his country.

“You have sacrificed nothing and no one,” he remarked.

Trump says his bone spurs where a temporary minor malady that happened to coincide with his military physical, but he did not undergo surgery or treatment. Trump says that a doctor’s note was sent to his examiners.

“I had a doctor that gave me a letter — a very strong letter on the heels,” he explained.

While most people require surgery for bone spurs, Trump says that his “healed up on its own.”

But according to ABC News, Donald Trump has stated that he feels guilty about having never served in Vietnam. Trump says that college and a “foot thing” stopped him from going to Vietnam.

“I love the country. I’ve seen what it can do,” he said. “I didn’t serve. I haven’t served. And frankly I had deferments because of college, like a lot of people did…I always felt a little bit guilty.”

What do you think of Donald Trump’s military deferment history? Do you think he got special treatment?

