Mariah Carey Team Swears Botched New Year’s Eve Performance Was Deliberately Sabotaged, TV Execs Call Her Claims ‘Absurd’

Mariah Carey suffered through what can only be labeled a disastrous performance at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest event. Things got so bad that the 90’s pop diva appeared to exit the stage in anger after obviously (and badly) lip-syncing two of her most iconic tunes;”Emotions” and “We Belong Together.” Mid-song, a clearly flustered Mariah Carey said of “Emotions” that we’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is.” In an attempt to save face, Carey then pointed the mic to the audience in an attempt to let the crowd fill in the gaps.

Things didn’t get any better for the 46-year-old singer. Looking a bit dazed and confused, Mariah muddled through the remainder of the song (a chart-topper fans imagined she’d be able to sing flawlessly in her sleep), halfheartedly interacting with her backup dancers and just generally looking like she wanted the stage to swallow her whole.

Decked out first in a sequined nude bodysuit and then in head-to-toe nude sheer shimmer, Mariah Carey attempted to redeem herself by launching into “We Belong Together.” The results were less than stellar. While the New Year’s Eve crowd was enthusiastic and singing along to the obviously prerecorded vocals, Mariah Carey still couldn’t get it together.

“I’m trying to be a good sport here. That was… amazing.”

As Fox News reports, while Mariah Carey tried to sing along to a second hit song, she simply couldn’t seem to manage it. Alternatively pulling the mic from her mouth and looking mournfully at the crowd full of revelers, Carey was clearly lip-syncing, and poorly. She managed to make it through the song before exiting the stage, clearly flustered and angry with the situation.

“It just don’t get any better.”

It didn’t take long for social media to rip the songstress to shreds, mocking her blatant failure, even widely agreeing that “Mariah Carey was drunk” during the performance. The video above became the most viewed on YouTube on New Year’s Day as those who missed it tuned in to watch Mariah fall on her metaphorical face. On Sunday, spokeswoman Nicole Perna said that the performance had to be cut short.

“Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.”

According to the people working for Mariah Carey, the reason for the painfully poor performance was “technical difficulties.” They claimed that Ms. Carey was dealing with sound equipment and mics that simply weren’t working, even going so far as to claim that the equipment had been deliberately sabotaged so that the network could “get Mariah drama.” Mariah Carey’s people claim that the biggest source of her New Year’s Eve woes was a faulty earpiece, which they claim was reported to the production company before Dick Clark Productions made the decision to “go live anyway.”

“She was not winging this moment and took it very seriously. A shame that production set her up to fail.”

The Mariah Carey team was reportedly so infuriated by the faulty equipment (and public humiliation) that they sent a written complaint to Dick Clark Productions addressing their allegations.

As for Mariah Carey herself, she took her written complaint straight to social media, which was actively ripping her to shreds at the time. Decked out in emojis, the Mariah tweet indicated that she was taking her humiliation in stride and trying to look on the bright side.

“S**t happens. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

While Mariah Carey and her team are blaming Dick Clark Productions for her New Year’s Eve disaster, the production company is having none the finger pointing. As Fox News reports, the company issued a statement claiming that the allegations of deliberate sabotage were “absurd.”

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Further, an unidentified source “close to the production” claimed that Mariah Carey opted not to do a sound check prior to going on stage, choosing rather to have a stand-in handle her pre-show rehearsal. That source reportedly stated that the decision of Mariah Carey not to participate in the final rehearsal was “atypical” for a live show, but that at the time of the rehearsal, the equipment appeared to be working fine.

