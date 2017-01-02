When Is Super Bowl 51? Date, Kick Off Start Time, TV Channel, How To Watch Live Online, & Odds To Win Super Bowl 2017

When is Super Bowl 51? That is the question everyone is wondering now that the 2017 NFL Playoff schedule has been officially set. What time does Super Bowl 51 start? Where is it being held? What channel is the big game on?

Don’t worry! Here is all the information you need to know to get ready for Super Sunday well in advance of the big game.

When is Super Bowl 51?

FOX Sports indicates that the big game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 5 from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Now the big question is, can the Houston Texans do something that no team has ever done in Super Bowl history? That is, play in the Super Bowl in front of a hometown crowd? That will be a tall order for the Texans, who are near the bottom of favorites to make it to the Super Bowl, but if Houston does make it to the big game, it will be historical — and talk about a home field advantage!

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 51?

While we don’t know who will play in Super Bowl 51 yet, the odds and favorites are available to fans.

The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are the Las Vegas experts’ picks to meet up on Super Sunday, and if that happens, it will be one heck of a game. New England’s Tom Brady is once again having a great season, but unlike his other MVP performances, this season you really do have to tip your cap to the Patriots’ veteran leader.

Brady threw for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions during the 2016 regular season, and he missed the first four games of the season due to a suspension. If he had played all 16 games, he most likely would have thrown for 40 touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Brady is one of the reasons the Pats are back in the postseason again and the No. 1 seed in the AFC — again!

After the Patriots and Cowboys, the other favorites to win Super Bowl 51 are the Steelers, Chiefs, and Falcons, all listed at 12/1. The Giants are 14/1, followed by the Raiders at 40/1, Lions and Texans at 50/1, and last but not least are the Miami Dolphins at 66/1.

Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl 51?

On the heels of her incredible performance of the national anthem last season, Lady Gaga will move from the intro show to the halftime performer, and it should be great!

The announcement was revealed by Lady Gaga back in late September via Twitter. The NFL has done a great job of keeping current talent mixed with old classics for the Super Bowl halftime shows, and this year, fans should be treated to one of the best halftime shows to date.

Which TV channel is airing Super Bowl 51?

This year, the Super Bowl will be aired nationally on FOX. The game will also stream live online through FOX Sports Go. If you are going to be on the go on Super Bowl Sunday, be sure to download the FOX Sports Go App so you can catch every snap, pass, and punt through your cell phone, tablet, or other hand-held devices. The super crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Chris Myers, will team up once again to call the big game.

Now that you know the who, what, where, and when for Super Bowl 51, all you have to do is plan your menu, invite your friends, get out those Super Bowl squares, and have a great time!

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]