Fifty Shades Darker trailer 2 promises passion and pain for Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey

The second trailer for the much anticipated Fifty Shades Darker has been released and it looks like it won’t disappoint its legion of fans.

Fifty Shades of Grey made well over half a billion dollars when the blockbuster book of the same name was adapted for the big screen in 2015 and it looks like it’s sequel will do just as well.

Debuting on New Year’s Eve, the TV spot got viewers hot under the collar as it tantalised fans with unseen footage from the upcoming movie. Returning to their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia ‘Ana’ Steele, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson sizzled in the 2.29 mins trailer.

To Miguel’s sultry and sensually dangerous vocal remix of ‘Crazy in Love’ by Beyonce, Christian Grey can be seen having dinner with a reluctant Ana after admitting that he wants her back. It’s while they’re at the chic restaurant that Christian asks/instructs Ana to remove her underwear. To the throbbing seductiveness of the music we then see the couple standing in an elevator crowded with people. And this time it’s Christian who flirts with sexual exhibitionism by touching Ana’s leg and drawing his hand up her inner thigh. So far the trailer for Fifty Shades Darker seems to be delivering on the eroticism the fans will expect.

It certainly seems that Ana and Christian are getting hot and heavy once again. A montage of their steamy relationship follows, with the lovers enjoying sexy showers together, playful games, and touchingly intimate moments while sailing a yacht. It even seems that Christian and Ana are embracing life as a couple when we see them attending a masked ball together. Jamie Dornan is handsome as ever in a tuxedo and Dakota Johnson stuns in a silver/blue evening gown. Over these scenes Ana can be heard saying, “I’ve never been happier”.

But of course, where there is pleasure there must also be pain.

First there’s Ana’s boss, Jack, who appears to take more than a professional interest in her. In fact, he has a word of warning regarding Christian Grey. Leaning on his desk, Jack can been seen saying, “Your boyfriend has a reputation…”. A second later Jack is virtually pinning Ana against the office door to prevent her from leaving and challenges Ana by asking, “Do you want to be kept or have respect?”.

That first hint of danger is compounded by scenes at the aforementioned masquerade ball when a guest, also dressed in a tuxedo, is seen behind a mask. When she removes it the audience gets their first look at Elena Lincoln (played by Kim Basinger), Christian’s business partner and former lover. In the first instalment of the franchise, Christian explained to Ana that it was Elena who first introduced him to the BDSM lifestyle. It looks like Elena might cause trouble for Christian and Ana’s fledgling relationship. Does Christian still have some sort of relationship with Elena? Will Elena want to see Christian find happiness with Ana?

In another snippet Elena explains to Ana that she’s not that special. “You’re not the first woman who’s tried to save him.”

As the trailer continues the audience sees Christian crashing his helicopter, Ana spotting a mysterious stranger on street, and waking up in the middle of the night to find a potentially unhinged woman sanding in her bedroom. This threat of danger certainly ups the drama and heightens the stakes for the main characters who seem to be ever moving deeper into their darkly sexual relationship.

The first film in the series was directed by Sam Taylor Wood, but for Fifty Shades Darker directorial duties have been taken over by James Foley. The book has been adapted for the screen by Niall Leonard, who is the husband of the books’ author, E.L. James.

Fifty Shades Darker is released on February 10, 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]