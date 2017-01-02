‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 1: Nick Viall Shockingly Sends Home Eight Women On Season Premiere

It is the day that so many have been waiting for: It is the time for Nick Viall’s quest for love to officially begin. The 2017 season premiere of The Bachelor airs tonight on ABC, and it will begin with Nick having to choose from 30 different women hoping to win his heart. While it will be a rather common and expected first episode, there will be a lot of women who won’t even get the chance to enjoy a second cocktail party or more than one night on the show.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

This is a big day for so many fans of The Bachelor franchise as the new season is ready to begin, and it is one of the best nights each year. Not only will there be a number of eliminations, but the bachelor will have the limo introductions of all 30 women, who end up being sweet, humorous, and strange.

You’ve never wanted it to be Monday so badly. #TheBachelor is back in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/YXLGbmMXg9 — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 2, 2017

According to Reality Steve, this will be your rather basic season premiere for The Bachelor and one that brings about much of what everyone expects. All of the women will be introduced to the world, there will be some background on Viall, and then the cocktail party will begin as they calculate their rose chances.

Chris Harrison will make his announcements and assessments as the night goes on, and there will even be a few stolen and willfully given kisses. Rachel Lindsay is one of the women who ends up receiving some kisses from the new lead on The Bachelor, and she also receives the “First Impression” rose to boot.

After our leading man meets all of the women and has very little time to know exactly who he wants to keep around or send home, it becomes time for the first rose ceremony of 2017. At the end of it all, there will be a shocking eight women sent home without a rose. They are as follows.

Olivia Burnette

Susannah Milan

Ida Marie

Jasmine Brown

Angela Amezcua

Lauren Hussey

Michelle Ramkissoon

Briana Guertler

As confirmed by Reality Steve, that will leave 22 women heading to the second episode of The Bachelor and chasing Viall’s love. These women will get a rose and move on. He listed them in alphabetical order for easy reference.

Alexis Waters

Astrid Loch

Brittany Farrar

Christen Whitney

Corinne Olympios

Danielle Lombard

Danielle Maltby

Dominique Alexis

Elizabeth Whitelaw

Hailey Merkt

Jaimi King

Jasmine Goode

Josephine Tutman

Kristina Schulman

Lacey Mark

Liz Sandoz

Rachel Lindsay

Raven Gates

Sarah Vendal

Taylor Nolan

Vanessa Grimaldi

Whitney Fransway

On Sunday night, ABC aired the “Countdown to Nick” special, which allowed some of the women to have their introduction videos shown and to get fans excited for tonight. There wasn’t much revealed, but it did build-up the anticipation for the new bachelor, the women, and the first eliminations of 2017.

YESSSSS!!! So far 2017 is my favorite year ever! Thank you @BachelorABC for making my dreams come true. #wyatr pic.twitter.com/jdOuH7N4BB — Arden Myrin (@ArdenMyrin) January 2, 2017

The season premiere of The Bachelor for Viall’s season will take place on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 2, 2017. Stay tuned all the next few months as he is going to find the love or “loves” of his life in 2017, as reported by People.

Keep your eyes peeled for some interesting things happening on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor as the drama is already building. Not only will there be multiple makeout sessions and eliminations, there will also be a villain introduced and a shark.

Yes, a shark.

Yes, Nick Viall is hoping to finally end up with a love of his very own, but there is a long journey ahead. Thirty women start out on tonight’s The Bachelor, but there are eight of them who simply aren’t going to make it past the first cut. Someone always has to go home and tonight, it will be a lot of them who aren’t given a rose. At the end of the first rose ceremony elimination of the season, Viall will say goodbye to some who never even had a chance.

