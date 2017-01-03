Selena Gomez 2016 Highs & Lows Range From Justin Bieber Feud To Jennifer Aniston Friendship

Selena Gomez created some fabulous success stories in 2016, from her “Revival World Tour” to her American Music Awards comeback speech. But she also experienced struggles, including her self-confessed battle with anxiety and depression linked to lupus that resulted in her decision to take a hiatus from her career. Among the toughest challenges that the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer faced last year, however, was coping with the fallout from her very public Instagram war of words with off-again, on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Last March, some fans of Justin and Selena had hoped that the two would renew their famous romance. The 24-year-old songstress and Bieber, 22, got the “they’re back” buzz going when she was seen at Justin’s concert in Los Angeles, where she was spotted “watching from a special section in the crowd,” reported Hollywood Life.

However, then came Bieber’s blossoming romance with Sofia Richie in August. Fans didn’t exactly love the romance between Justin and Sofia, and their distaste became apparent in the increasingly hostile comments that they wrote on social media photos of Bieber and Richie.

Justin then threatened to delete his Instagram account if the hate didn’t end, and suddenly Selena hopped into the Instagram war, throwing shade at Bieber for his anger at fans. She also accused Justin of cheating “multiple times” during their own romantic relationship. In the wake of that social media feud with Bieber, Gomez announced her cancellation of the rest of her “Revival” tour and break from the spotlight.

Following the announcement of that break, however, the songstress was surrounded with love from her fans. That love became apparent when she received her award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist at the AMAs in November, which marked her first official appearance since her hiatus. Since then, Selena’s success story has continued, including a $10 million deal with Coach.

Now that Gomez is out of rehab and moving on with her life, some fans of Justin and the singer have speculated about the possibility that they will renew their romance. But during her AMA acceptance speech, she appeared to make a reference to Bieber that some are taking as dismissing the possibility of rekindling her relationship with Justin, noted Hollywood Take, which described the concern that fans felt.

“Her recent comments at the 2016 American Music Awards have Jelena fans convinced the exes may never get back together.”

When she accepted her award, Gomez referred to the past, which some interpreted as a reference to her past relationship with Bieber.

“I think it’s safe to say that most of you know a lot about my life, whether I like it or not. I had to stop, ’cause I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” said the singer. “I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

Twitter soon lit up with speculation that she was talking about the wreckage of her relationship with Bieber, and some questioned why she had referred to him.

“Happy Selena is doing better but why is it still about Justin?” tweeted one user. “She didn’t need to bring up 2014 AMAs which she made ALL about Justin…”

Others, however, longed for Bieber and the songstress to renew their romance.

“Honestly i ship Jelena with all my heart ❤️ forever and always,” posted one hopeful fan.

As for whether Gomez herself wants to renew her romance with Bieber, Us Weekly reported in September that she had changed her phone number so that Justin could not contact her. A source told Us that the Instagram war of words with Bieber had taken its toll on her.

“Selena lost it,” summed up the insider.

“She can be fragile emotionally and Justin is a major factor.”

But even during her hiatus there were some bright spots. Gomez’s fans continued to support her, and among the pals joining them was Jennifer Aniston, with whom the songstress has enjoyed a long friendship. Jennifer “really cheered up” Selena during her reported stay in rehab, according to OK! magazine, which cited a source describing how Aniston, 47, offered support to her younger pal.

The insider revealed that Jennifer “became fast friends with the young singer” after the two met through their management team. Consequently, Aniston took time from her busy schedule to pay a visit to Gomez in her rehab center, giving her a happy surprise, according to the source.

“Selena’s allowed a limited number of visitors a day, but she got the surprise of her life when [Jennifer Aniston] showed up.”

Jennifer is extremely “supportive,” added the insider, who revealed that Gomez has “been going through hell with anxiety and depression” linked to her lupus.

“[Aniston] wanted to let her know everyone is rooting for her,” noted the source. “Seeing Jen was exactly what Selena needed…she really cheered her up.”

