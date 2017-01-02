WWE News: WWE Was Not Happy That The Relationship Between Dean Ambrose And Renee Young Got Out

On a December 2016 episode of WWE SmackDown Live, The Miz revealed to the world that Renee Young and Dean Ambrose were an item, and that would make a huge mark on the WWE and the fans. What some people may not know is that Ambrose and Young have been together for a long time now. They even made sure to highlight it on WWE Total Divas, the E! Network reality show that has been airing for a couple years now.

The reality show gives a behind the scenes look at the WWE through the eyes of the women involved. Due to all the drama that happens, the show made sense. Of course like all reality television (all of it), the show is scripted up to a point. Do things happen randomly? Of course they do. However, it is based mostly on the entertainment side with a bit of reality thrown in for good measure.

The relationship of Renee Young and Dean Ambrose was exposed this season, so if people did not know before, they certainly know now. They even have a home together due to the serious nature of their relationship. That said, WWE had no choice but to talk about the relationship on television. Creative felt it would be right to do so, especially since fans already knew. Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan would always kid Renee about it on Talking Smack each week, so it just seemed like the right time.

Originally, that was not the case. According to PWInsider, WWE was not initially happy about the relationship of Dean Ambrose and Renee Young getting out. They did not like it going public the way it did, which most likely would be the way it was brought up on Total Divas. However, this did not stop them from using it for storylines on television.

It makes total sense for them to use it now that the world knows. Plus, what better way for a heel to control the lunatic fringe that is Dean Ambrose than to use his loving girlfriend, Renee Young, to get to him? While Miz did not do this heavily, he did use their relationship to try and hurt Renee’s character. This was not a good thing, and it would obviously tick Dean Ambrose off a lot.

Now that Dean is going after The Miz’s WWE Intercontinental Championship, it does make some sense to believe that the storyline between them should get a bit edgier, especially knowing that 2017 could be a year of revitalization for the WWE. With ratings never being lower than in 2016, the WWE brand split became a heavy need, and WWE SmackDown Live has managed to do well on a weekly basis.

The best for this to continue is to give fans what they want, which is edgier material. Ambrose and Miz can easily do that, and exploiting the relationship between Dean Ambrose and Renee Young made sense in order for the program to get very personal between them. The two are set to face off on SmackDown Live this week, but it is likely that they face off again during the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

There are some who theorize that Renee Young will get involved to remove Maryse from the match. As his manager, Maryse has helped him win and/or retain championship gold in 2016 on multiple occasions. It is because of her that he won so much, so if she is removed from being a factor, then one could argue that Dean Ambrose will have no problem beating The Miz.

While Maryse is a co-star for WWE Total Divas and a real-life friend of Renee’s, they obviously have a storyline where every side does not like each other for SmackDown Live. That said, it would not be surprising if Young helped her boyfriend, Dean Ambrose, win the WWE Intercontinental Title by simply making sure Maryse does not appear to help her husband.

[Featured Image by WWE]