Raging Man Attacks, Punches Female Lyft Driver And Knocks Out Her Tooth – Police Want To Find This Man [Graphic Video]

The below video is somewhat difficult to watch, because it shows a man who punches a female Lyft driver named Terri — all over a parking space. The incident occurred in Santa Ana, California, at an Arco gas station. According to Google Maps, the Arco gas station is located at 3414 S Main Street, in Santa Ana. Terri is a Lyft driver who reportedly took out her phone and began recording a man who began yelling at her near the corner of Main Street and MacArthur Boulevard on Friday, December 30, at approximately 11 a.m.

According to Santa Ana police, the man became enraged over a parking spot. Terri told authorities that the unknown man confronted her after her parking was a little wonky at the gas station. As reported by Terri, she even apologized to the man — who can be seen at the beginning of the video in a red vehicle. Terri said sorry over parking crookedly, but apparently, that wasn’t enough for the guy who flew into a rage after he realized that the Lyft driver began filming his antics.

Warning: The below Eyewitness News video of the Lyft driver named Terri being attacked by the man being sought by police is disturbing, and might be upsetting to some viewers.

In the video, the man can be seen getting out of his vehicle and approaching Terri as he asks her if she is taping him. It’s not long after the man asks the Lyft driver those questions that he can be seen throwing a punch at Terri. In spite of knowing he is being filmed, the man continued with his aggressive actions — ones so violent that it appears Terri’s phone is thrown to the ground in the melee.

“You want to tape me? Are you videoing me?”

Terri can be heard saying “ow” and other words of distress as the attack continued. According to ABC News 7, Terri had previously apologized to the man for parking so crookedly. The Lyft driver was driving a passenger in her car when she said she was sorry and adjusted her car. However, the man kept yelling — an act that sent Terri’s Lyft passenger into the gas station to get assistance for Terri. The Lyft driver began recording the interaction after her Lyft passenger went inside the gas station for help.

The video displays Terri’s voice as she reacts to the man, who is seen putting a red two-door Honda into reverse.

“This guy is really starting problems.”

Terri anticipated trouble with the man — a guy that Terri said she had never seen before in her life. The Lyft driver didn’t know why a simple error would set the man off so much to the point of attacking Terri.

“I accidentally parked a little crooked and I didn’t realize it at the time that I was parked so crooked and this man came up to the front of my car, to the front hood and started yelling. I’ve never even seen this guy before. It was really scary.”

However, the man used the parking space error to go off on Terri, punching her and knocking out her tooth in the attack. Police are now seeking the public’s help with finding the man — a man whose face can clearly be seen in the viral video.

Reactions to the video from social media can be real below.

Meyoko Mancinas: “Wow…. I am sure it wont be long before he is found!” Marlene Villa: “SMDH OVER A PARKING SPACE IT’S NOT THAT SERIOUS IDIOT.” Theresa Sherrin: “What on earth is wrong with people. Lot less effort to be nice. Try it!!!!” Mayra Cabral: “Gotta say, really dude, note you’re going to have Astor charges over a parking spot. Pendejo. [Stupid.]”

