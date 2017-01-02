Maddie Ziegler YouTube Channel Launched: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Says ‘It’s Gonna Be Really, Really Fun’

Maddie Ziegler’s YouTube channel is now up and running, and fans couldn’t be more excited with thousands of people subscribing in less than 24 hours.

The Dance Moms star took to Twitter on Monday to announce her new YouTube Channel. In the first video posted on the channel, Maddie explained that although she thought about creating a YouTube channel a long time ago, she had cold feet about the idea and had been very busy.

It's official❗I've started a @YouTube channel and I'd love to hear what you guys would like to see ???? Subscribe too! https://t.co/bhlLsppUIw — Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) January 1, 2017

“I am so new to this whole YouTube thing. I have always been kinda just watching my sister post videos, so now it is my turn,” she said.

The Maddie Ziegler YouTube channel will feature lifestyle videos, including tutorials and vlogs, according to the 14-year-old. Maddie explained that due to her busy schedule, she might not be able to post videos frequently on the channel. She called on fans to provide suggestions on what could appear on the channel.

Fans of the teenage dancer have expressed excitement about the new Maddie Ziegler YouTube channel, with some indicating in the comment section that the launch of the page is an auspicious sign for the year. At the time of writing, less than 24 hours after the channel was launched, it had already gotten more than 20,000 subscribers.

Maddie Ziegler’s YouTube project could make her name trend on the video sharing platform once again following her video collaborations with Sia over the past few years, which attracted billions of viewers from across the globe. According to Much, which described the collaboration between Maddie and Sia as “one of the most successful partnerships in recent years of pop music,” the award-winning teenage dancer is now associated with the Australian singer’s music.

During an interview on The Morning Show last month, Maddie revealed that despite their age difference, she is very close to Sia and considers her “a family member.” Maddie also disclosed that she made acquaintance with Sia after the latter, who is a fan of Dance Moms, reached out to her on Twitter to ask if she wants to appear in a music video.

While Maddie may have had a lot of time on her hands to readily accept to participate in Sia’s project a few years ago, the teenage dancer is quite busy these days. In an introductory video for the Maddie Ziegler YouTube channel, she explains that due to her busy schedule, she may not be able to post videos frequently.

Maddie recently launched her namesake clothing line, which is dedicated to making apparel for teenagers.

“There’s really juvenile clothes or there’s something you can’t fit in because it’s too big, or something. So I wanted to make this line something that 12- or 13-year-olds can feel comfortable in, because when I was that age, I was like, ‘I don’t want to wear pink all the time anymore.’ But if I tried to wear adult clothes, it’s going to be either too big or too grown-up for me,” Maddie told Refinery29 while explaining the inspiration behind her clothing line.

Besides her clothing line and dancing-related engagements, the Maggie Ziegler YouTube project would have to compete for the teenager’s time as she prepares to launch her memoir, titled The Maddie Diaries, in March this year, the Daily Mail reported.

Maddie would also make her movie debut this year with the release of The Book of Henry. Maddie is one of the two main characters of the movie, which is set to be released in June of 2017.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]