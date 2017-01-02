‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ 2017 Spoilers: Which Contestants Are Rumored To Go Far In The New Season With Arnold Schwarzenegger?

It is time for the return of The Celebrity Apprentice, and spoilers tease that it should be a juicy season. Viewers will have Arnold Schwarzenegger in the boardroom instead of Donald Trump, and there is another slate of entertainment stars ready to raise money for their favorite charities. Which celebs are rumored to be sticking around for a bit and which ones head home early in this new competition?

As NBC notes, the 2017 cast includes Brooke Burke-Charvet, singer Carnie Wilson, Up Close and Big Morning Buzz Live host Carrie Keagan, and Carson Kressley. Mixed martial artist Chael Sonnen is in the mix of things along with singer Boy George and football star Eric Dickerson.

This current cast brings star power with comedian Jon Lovitz, basketball phenom Lisa Leslie, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards, Laila Ali, and television host and comedian Matt Iseman. Rounding out the 2017 Celebrity Apprentice cast is Jersey Shore personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Real Housewives of Atlanta celeb Porsha Williams, footballer Ricky Williams, and Motley Crue member Vince Neil.

Who heads home early in this 2017 edition of the series? Celebrity Apprentice spoilers via Survivor Sucks indicate that Snooki, Carrie, Carnie, and Eric all seem to have early exits, although the order of their eliminations is not nailed down at this point. While the winner has not been uncovered yet and the final two stars have not been pinned down as of yet, there are photos floating around that appear to reveal the final six celebrities.

The final six are believed to be Lisa, Carson, Laila, Brooke, Matt, and Boy George. Celebrity Apprentice spoilers would appear to indicate that at the final six stage, Ali, Iseman, and Brooke-Charvet are on one team while Kressley, Leslie, and Boy George form the other team in a competition involving Gold’s Gym. Which celebrities survive from that point forward and will be battling in the final two for the title of winner?

So far, there don’t seem to be any solid Celebrity Apprentice spoilers regarding the eliminations beyond the last six. There is a fair amount of speculation floating around about the finalists, with some believing that Boy George, Matt, Laila, and Brooke may well be ones to watch, but there are rumors that Carson could make it a bit further as well.

According to some Celebrity Apprentice spoilers via Radar Online, Polizzi, Wilson, and Keagan are definitely early boots, as are Dickerson and Sonnen. Vince is said to do a fantastic job raising money for his charity during this season, but he must falter at some point as he doesn’t seem to make it to the end.

This is an entirely new battle for 2017 with the departure of Donald Trump and the addition of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Trump could be somewhat predictable at times when it came to the eliminations, so putting Schwarzenegger in charge could bring some much-needed unpredictability.

Just Jared notes that there will be guest star advisors each week, and spoilers reveal that viewers will see people like former winner Leeza Gibbons, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, Warren Buffett, Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper, Rocco DiSpirito, and a host of others stepping in to help Arnold decide which stars to keep and which ones to terminate.

Will people tune in to watch the 2017 season sans Donald Trump and his signature style? Will Arnold Schwarzenegger’s version reinvigorate the series for NBC? The new season begins on Monday, January 2, and people will be anxious to see if the Celebrity Apprentice spoilers regarding the eliminations pan out to be accurate. Which star are you rooting for this time around?

[Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]