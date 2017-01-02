Stassi Schroeder May Be Leaking Details About Scheana Shay’s Divorce

Stassi Schroeder is known for loving the drama on Vanderpump Rules, which could be why she continues to return to the show. Stassi did decide to leave the show behind for a few years to focus on her relationship and her new life in New York, but when he was transferred back to Los Angeles, she decided to come back to the city. And for some reason, Bravo and Lisa Vanderpump decided to let Stassi Schroeder become a full-time star on the show once again.

On this season, Stassi hasn’t exactly been a friend to Scheana Shay, who was dealing with her divorce. And after flipping out on her friend on this season, Stassi revealed that she did have suicidal thoughts and felt depressed due to the feedback she was receiving from viewers. And yet, it sounds like she can’t stop from talking about her co-star on Twitter, especially when it comes to Scheana’s divorce and the possible financial situation that her so-called friend is in.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder is now revealing that she looks up to Shay for being the bigger person during her divorce. During the holidays, Mike Shay went back home to Michigan to visit his family while Scheana went to Azusa, California to visit her family. One can imagine that this was a painful holiday season, as it was their first holiday season apart after filing for divorce. But Stassi Schroeder thought Scheana did the right thing, as she footed the bill for Mike to go home to Michigan. And rather than keep this a secret, she decided to share the news on Twitter.

Hold Off! Stassi Schroeder Taking A Break Amid Suicide Fears & Mental Breakdown https://t.co/Emf5pUkFqo pic.twitter.com/h8esCfQltR — Uli Schaefer (@mb4uli) December 23, 2016

“Buying your ex-husband a trip home for the holidays after supporting him for years. Stassi Schroeder, you’re my hero,” Stassi Schroeder revealed on Twitter while linking to an article that talks about how Scheana may have paid for her husband’s ticket to go see his family in Michigan for the holidays, to which Shay wrote back, “I’m a giver. What can I say!?”

And it sounds like some people did think that she was being a bit shady in revealing this information to the public. Not only is Stassi offering up details about her friend’s divorce, including personal and financial information, but she’s also talking about a person, who she had just yelled at a few episodes ago on Vanderpump Rules. In fact, Schroeder had called Scheana a fake friend.

“You’re so shady,” one person wrote to Stassi, who replied with, “for defending my friend? [no] good deed goes unpunished. Cool.”

It’s very interesting that Stassi Schroeder is choosing to call Shay her friend after the way she treated her on Vanderpump Rules. Stassi, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute had all been very vocal about their dislike for Shay after she decided to apologize to Lala Kent for the mean things she had said. While Stassi had continuously talked about Lala behind her back, Scheana didn’t want to be the mean girl and she decided to apologize.

Stassi Schroeder Apologizes For Her Behavior On Vanderpump Rules https://t.co/ZutpHfeU07 pic.twitter.com/AJoO1BzdVx — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) December 21, 2016

Sadly, Katie and Stassi Schroeder believed that she was being a bad friend for apologizing when she supposedly didn’t need to. This caused a blow-out fight between the Vanderpump Rules stars and Shay had hinted on Twitter that her co-stars would make the situation much worse. Oddly enough, Schroeder is now calling Shay her friend on Twitter once again.

According to Bravo, Mike spent the holidays in Michigan with his family, and he has been keeping a low profile on social media after announcing his divorce. Even though Schroeder is eager to dish the dirt on Twitter, it sounds like Scheana cared about Mike’s well-being and wanted to be the bigger person in their divorce.

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder dishing the dirt on Scheana’s divorce and Mike’s possible financial situation?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Daily Mail]