WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Crowned Worst Wrestler Of 2016 By Fans?

We’re in the first day of the New Year, and there’s already WWE rumors circulating from the previous year surrounding the wrestler everyone either hates to love or loves to hate: the one and only Roman Reigns. The latest WWE rumors suggest that even more people hate Roman Reigns than love him, so much so that they gave him a rather dubious honor!

Congrats to @WWERomanReigns for winning the Worst Wrestler, Worst PPV, Worst Match, & Most Overutilized awards! https://t.co/WaPEBHf0mR pic.twitter.com/fr2D7auqx2 — NoDQ.com – WWE News (@nodqdotcom) December 31, 2016

The latest WWE rumors report from GiveMeSport suggest that during the end-of-year awards run by the popular website NoDQ, wrestling fans were asked to give their opinions about some of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE stable today. While AJ Styles took home many of the top awards — including Superstar of the Year (an award given to him by more than 70 percent of the fans!) — Roman Reigns was voted the Worst Wrestler of the Year by the very same site. He was also voted the Most Over-Utilized Star, beating out James Ellsworth (which, in and of itself, is a weird accomplishment).

Naturally, the Roman Empire was not too pleased with this ruling, and they took to Twitter to vent their anger.

People's reason for disliking superstars like John Cena & Roman Reigns is so pathetic???? "because WWE push them?" — Wrestling G (@WrestlingGeezar) January 2, 2017

Seems they do have a fair point.

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Forbes, Roman Reigns has a new opponent in the Twittersphere: John Cena. This is leading to some very interesting speculation — namely, that the two legends of wrestling could fight it out in a match made for WrestleMania 33!

It all started when Cena, who is rumored to be taking a heel turn, posted this tweet to throw shade at Roman Reigns.

Taking a page from the Real Housewives playbook, Reigns responded to Cena’s shade.

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

This, according to Forbes, is a preview of what’s to come when WrestleMania 33 rolls around, which will certainly lead to blockbuster ratings for the event!

Finally, the latest WWE rumors from Bleeding Cool suggest that Roman Reigns, unintentionally, caused a whole mess of problems in the U.K.!

Roman Reigns Is Killing Monday Night Raw https://t.co/3YvR9xjWOT pic.twitter.com/Tl90Qt2EwZ — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) December 28, 2016

Apparently, this is the face of a serial killer in the U.K., because a play mask set that was intended to be Roman Reigns was, temporarily, mistaken for the likeness of the so-called “Yorkshire Ripper.” In 1981, Peter Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women (and attempting to murder seven others). Apparently, there was enough of a facial similarity between Reigns and Sutcliffe for an outraged parent in Birmingham, England, to petition the toy store that carried the mask to remove it.

According to the outraged parent, too many people in the U.K. would believe, if shown the mask, that the wearer was resembling the murderer, not the wrestler.

“The mask looks nothing like the actual WWE wrestler, and I have shown a close up the mask to friends and they all said ‘The Yorkshire Ripper.’ I think if this mask was taken onto the streets, and people were asked what serial killer does this mask look like, I think most would name Peter Sutcliffe, The Yorkshire Ripper.”

[Featured Image by WWE]