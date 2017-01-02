‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Taken To Surgery, Victoria Allows Reed To Stay, And Dylan Says Goodbye To Genoa City

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead on the January 2 episode of the CBS soap opera. The paramedics find Devon’s (Bryton James) car after his horrific crash. They rush him to the hospital, and Stitch (Sean Carrigan) takes him to surgery immediately. Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), begs her to allow him to live with her instead of moving to Poland with his father. Dylan (Steve Burton) get the details about his undercover assignment from Christine (Lauralee Bell). In an emotional scene, Dylan tells Sharon goodbye and refuses to say that he will return to her safely. Is this goodbye for Steve Burton? It looks like an action-packed episode of The Young and the Restless.

TODAY ON #YR: Genoa City is dressed to the nines to ring in the New Year! pic.twitter.com/X5ZkPtIlFb — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 28, 2016

Dylan Gets A New Identity

According to SheKnows Soaps, Christine goes over Dylan’s new identity, Derek Young, for the undercover assignment. She stated that it is very dangerous and urged him not to try to be a hero by doing something rash. Dylan told her that he was prepared to leave immediately but had to say goodbye to Sharon first.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon begged Dylan to stay another day or two, but he said the assignment requires him to leave right away. Sharon asked him if he was taking the dangerous case to escape the pain of losing Christian, and Dylan refused to answer. It could be the last time we see Steve Burton on The Young and the Restless.

Neil Gives Hilary A Dose Of The Truth

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary panics when she learns Devon never came home the night before. Moments later, Neil shows up to check on his son. At first, Hilary tried to imply that Devon was resting or still asleep. Neil refused to leave until he saw for himself that Devon was safe. Hilary breaks down and admits that he never came home the previous night.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary tries to blame Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for Devon being so angry with her. Neil explained to her that if she wouldn’t have been so mean-spirited, none of this would have happened. Eventually, Hilary agrees and admits she felt guilty for tripping her.

Devon Arrives At The Hospital In Critical Condition

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon arrives at the hospital in critical condition. The paramedics explain to Stitch that his car lost control after he hit an ice patch on the road going 140 MPH. Stitch took the billionaire to surgery to try to find the source of his internal bleeding. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) arrive at the hospital and wait for news. Hilary cries as she tells Neil that she cannot lose Devon.

Reed Stirs Up Drama For Victoria

According to Soap Central, Reed’s plan was to show up on her doorstep to beg her to let him move in to avoid moving to Poland with his dad. Victoria was happy to see her son, but it created a few tense moments because she doesn’t have custody of the teen. Reed told her that he wanted to live with her for a while and felt confident that his father would let him stay. Victoria called her ex, and he told her Reed could stay, but only temporarily. Reed seemed pleased with the news. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria will be stressed at the idea of having two toddlers plus a teenager.

Young and the Restless fans, do you think Devon will survive his car crash? Will you miss Dylan?

