Serena Williams And To-Be Husband Alexis Ohanian Combine Net Worth, Engaged Couple Show Off Love On Instagram

Serena Williams is having the best start to 2017. Not only did she announce that she and boyfriend Alexis Ohanian got engaged just before the earth completed its cycle around the sun, but she also got to show off the engagement ring in New Zealand in the new year. Seeing how she is at the height of her career, this good news may give her the boost she needs to break the Open Era record of Steffi Graff.

It just turned January 2, but that doesn’t mean Serena gets to take time off from her game. With the new season of tennis starting up, she made her way to the southern hemisphere to prepare for next week’s WTA Tournament. This time, she brought Alexis Ohanian for the ride.

“The couple rang in the New Year in Auckland, New Zealand where they were photographed for the first time following their exciting engagement announcement last week,” reports E! Online. “They looked happy as they walked out of the airport, heading to board a helicopter. Serena was smiling, looking chic in a floor-length grey jacket over a pair of cut-off shorts and tennis shoes. But the most exciting part of her ensemble was her engagement ring, which she gave us a first glimpse of while using her phone.”

Check out the results of Alexis’ photographer skills on her Instagram!

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:02am PST

In the past year, Serena has been particularly in touch with her artistic side. She showed another line of clothes for her brand at New York Fashion Week, appeared in Beyonce’s song “Sorry,” and stepped up her Instagram selfie game by playing with different angles and filters.

So it wasn’t a big surprise when she posted a short, romantic poem she wrote explaining how she got engaged to Alexis Ohanian. Since he is one of the founders of Reddit, it was fitting that she uploaded it on a Reddit forum. Check out her poem below!

“I came home A little late Someone had a bag packed for me And a carriage awaited Destination: Rome To escort me to my very own “charming” Back to where our stars first collided And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance This time he made it not by chance But by choice Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes”

Sounds like Alexis played the part of Prince Charming for the former world number one.

Even before she announced that they got engaged, the signs were pretty clear that Alexis Ohanian was here to stay in Serena’s life. Although Serena likes to keep her Instagram free of drama, she posted an adorable picture with him just a few weeks before getting engaged.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

While Serena Williams is the more famous of the two, them coming together as a couple is indeed a big news in the tech and sports industry, as well as in pop culture. Their combined net worth is now estimated to be $200 million. Seeing how the 35-year-old tennis player is the world’s richest female athlete, that figure is not really surprising as a combined net worth for the couple.

The American tennis player’s accomplishments do not end with a high net worth. She is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time with 38 Grand Slam titles under her belt, according to Yahoo Sports. She won 22 singles titles, tying with Steffi Graf in the Open Era record.

Before dating the Reddit founder, Serena Williams had been romantically linked to Common, Drake, her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and, most recently, Lewis Hamilton last Halloween.

When do you think Serena and her husband-to-be will tie the knot? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]