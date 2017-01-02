Are Banks Or Post Offices Open On January 2, 2017? Find A Full List Of What’s Open And Closed The Day After New Year’s

Are banks or post offices open on January 2, 2017?

In most years it’s a question not posed at all, but with the New Year’s Day holiday falling on a Sunday, many financial institutions and other offices are observing the holiday the following day, making for what can be a confusing landscape for anyone planning to run some errands or looking to make a bank deposit.

There are actually a number of other events shifted a day forward, so it’s not just banks that might be closed on January 2.

To help navigate through the confusion, below you’ll find a full list of what’s closed on January 2 and what other events you can look out for on the day after New Year’s.

What’s closed on January 2, 2017?

Because the holiday fell on a Sunday, all of the government offices that normally close for New Year’s Day will actually be closed on Monday, Al.com noted. That means federal, state, and local offices are closed on January 2 which includes the U.S. Postal Service.

It will actually be difficult to get any kind of parcel in the mail on Monday, NJ.com noted, with both FedEx and UPS also operating on very limited hours.

“Like the United States Postal Service, UPS observes the New Year’s holiday on Monday. But UPS also has a premium option. UPS Express Critical delivery is available on Monday. “FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx SmartPost are all closed today, Monday, Jan. 2, according to the FedEx website.”

Banks are also mostly all closed on January 2, 2017, though institutions with “smart” ATMs will still give customers the ability to perform some simple functions like making a deposit or transferring funds.

What’s open on January 2, 2017?

Aside from the banks and government offices that have shifted the New Year’s Day holiday forward by one day, pretty much any other destination you can imagine will actually be open on January 2. It’s the start of the New Year sales for many stores, which are trying to squeeze the very last bit of revenue out of the holiday crowd before their gift cards are spent up and they have the return to work after the holiday.

Movie theaters will also be open, and likely quite busy with families heading out for one last outing before kids head back to school. Malls will be open as well, though some may be closing early.

Restaurants and fast food destinations are also open on January 2, as are grocery stores.

There could be some small or locally owned stores or restaurants on limited hours, however, so it’s best to call ahead and make sure they’ll be open if you plan to show up.

What to look for on January 2?

Bank and post office holidays are not the only thing that shifted forward a day since New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday. The Rose Bowl Parade, the annual showcase of flowers and floats, is also taking place on Monday due to the parade’s “never on a Sunday” policy that’s been in place since it was founded in 1890.

Viewers who might want to watch the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade live online will be able to catch streaming video at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). Live-streaming video of Monday’s parade on ESPN’s online site WatchESPN as well as HGTV and KTLA.

And the NHL’s Winter Classic, normally played on New Year’s Day, will also take place on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Hockey fans who want to watch the match between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues online can click here for streaming video.

If you’re heading out to any other destination on January 2, 2017, and aren’t sure if it will be open or closed, it’s best to call ahead and make sure.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]