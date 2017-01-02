Mariah Carey: Best Reactions To Possible Career-Killing New Year’s Eve Performance [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey made history — perhaps not in the way she wanted to. Her bizarre performance on ABC’s New Year’s Eve special instantly became one of the most disastrous PR events in recent entertainment history. Although this author hopes Mariah can overcome the intense backlash, it’s going to be a rough year for Ms. Carey. Even so, Mariah has always proven that she is a survivor.

The singer’s career has been on an extreme downward slope for several years, but — as Digital Music News notes — her career could now be on life support.

“It was a simple performance of a chart-topping classic for New Year’s Eve. But somehow, it turned into an all-out train wreck that could threaten Mariah Carey’s career. The destroyed performance, during ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,’ was part of a traditional year-end celebration. After running through ‘Auld Land Sang’ with no complications, Mariah Carey plunged into an epic lip-synching fail.”

According to the New York Post, Mariah’s team is blaming Dick Clark Productions for purposely sabotaging her performance to get ratings. A source told the newspaper that the whole debacle was Mariah’s refusal to rehearse. In any case, the damage — which may be the biggest for a pop star in recent entertainment history — is done.

Many people think that Mariah Carey is being poorly judged and that she is the victim here. Whether or not this is true, it hasn’t stopped YouTubers from releasing a record number of reaction videos. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

YouTuber “Speed Hustle” hilariously walks us through Mariah’s disaster. “Oh my God, boo this girl,” he eventually says after feeling sorry for Mariah in the beginning.

Speed Hustle becomes shocked when a dog whistle note Mariah produces isn’t even live.

“Just walk off stage!” he suggests while Mariah keeps making a fool out of herself.

He then wonders if what occurs on the screen in front of him is just a dream. At the end, however, he gives Carey credit for carrying on “like a professional.”

YouTube star Alanzo Lerone has a more polished video reaction, and it is hilarious. Lerone’s facial expressions are priceless.

“Oh, that wasn’t even her hitting that note!” he hilariously screams when watching Mariah’s mouth completely closed as the dog-whistling note plays through the monitors.

However, Lerone feels a bit relieved when he thinks Carey is singing “We Belong Together.” Then, his expression is priceless when realizing Mariah is lipping that as well. Lerone then reads off one of the tweets that appears on his screen.

“ISIS has claimed responsibility for Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

A guy named Fabian filmed his reaction for his girlfriend Vanessa Ragos’ YouTube account, and it has earned almost 700,000 views in just one day. The video looks amateur, but his reaction and comments are hilarious.

“I don’t know what she’s doing now. She doesn’t even know what she’s doing now,” Fabian says while looking like he had just drank three cups of spoiled milk.

He then forces himself to go back into the living room where Vanessa tells him that things are getting even worse. From the way Fabian is reacting, one would think that a plane just crashed in front of him.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. You know I just can’t take this,” he continues before finally laughing.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]