Lisa Vanderpump Still Standing By Dorit Kemsley After Her Behavior With Erika Girardi?

Lisa Vanderpump had questioned whether it was wise for her to go back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after last year’s confrontation. Her best friend on the show, Kyle Richards, had called her out for lying, and she was more than eager to leave the show. While Lisa thought it could only get better after Brandi Glanville decided to leave the show, she quickly learned that her co-stars didn’t want to get manipulated by her. Maybe Vanderpump decided to confront Bravo about the situation, because she now has Dorit Kemsley on the show, who happens to be a close friend of hers. And it sounds like they are supporting one another this season, even when things get a bit conservative.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she’s standing by her friend Dorit, even though her behavior has been a bit controversial. During Lisa’s white party, Erika Girardi showed up without wearing underwear. And when she found out that Erika was supposedly flashing her private parts by accident, she became very conservative. Interestingly enough, she had just complained about how Americans were too conservative and needed to be cruder – like the British humor that Vanderpump often displays. And in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump decided to support Dorit.

Lisa Vanderpump: I Was Never Fully Aware of the Depth of Erika’s Embarrassment https://t.co/tDlQc9gbiF pic.twitter.com/tekItebKca — Bravotv (@Bravotv) December 29, 2016

“So Knickergate rears its pretty little head once more. Dorit felt she wanted to address the situation personally with Erika, so she lightheartedly engages in conversation with Eileen and Lisa R. who playfully encourage her. I believe Eileen states that she ‘wanted to be there if she confronts Erika’ and giggled over the prospect of a fascinating conversation…yes, that was the term,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her blog for Bravo, hinting that Dorit may not have confronted Erika with the new pair of panties if it hadn’t been for Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson’s encouragement.

Even though Vanderpump clearly knew that Erika wasn’t wearing underwear, she argues in her blog that she had no idea that Girardi was embarrassed about her private parts showing. Erika has continuously said that her purse or her napkin covered her thighs throughout the night. Both Vanderpump and Kyle said that they saw her private parts, which almost seems impossible based on how she was sitting. And if this was the case, why weren’t they friends enough to point it out to her without the cameras picking up on it?

“I don’t believe it was Dorit’s intention to chasten or remonstrate Erika but instead to playfully acknowledge the faux pas. In all honesty I was never fully aware of the depth of embarrassment that was obviously so palpable as I watched this. Even as I arrived, a little late to the game so to speak, I was jovial in my approach, jesting that Ken wanted to swap places with PK. There was much laughter in regard to snatch chat after it was brought to the forefront,” Lisa Vanderpump continues in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

#RHOBH‘s Erika Girardi delivers stern warning to gossiping Dorit Kemsley: ‘Just be careful’ https://t.co/qJ04JdSrB2 pic.twitter.com/PBQepRVSNd — People Magazine (@people) December 28, 2016

Interestingly enough, Lisa Vanderpump explains that she thought Erika should have handled the situation differently, even though she was the one mocked after the fact and clearly embarrassed by the situation.

“I believe that Erika should’ve brushed it off, but that is her prerogative to deal with Dorit how she wants. However, this evolves into a bigger problem, and in my humble opinion, an unnecessary scenario, as Dorit navigates her way through the minefield of this complicated group,” Lisa Vanderpump points out to Bravo.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s take on the situation? Do you think she’s loyal to Dorit because they are friends? Do you think this would have been the same response if Dorit and Erika’s roles were reversed?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Point Foundation]