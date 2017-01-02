Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Back Together? Plan For Baby No. 4 Reportedly Back On

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have reunited once more! After months of back and forth, the reality stars are dating and planning for their future together. Is Kardashian getting ready for baby number four?

An inside source told Radar Online that Disick and Kardashian started growing closer over the holidays. Despite a blowout fight over Kardashian’s romance with Younes Bendjima, Disick joined the family for a special Christmas getaway in Aspen.

“After Scott became super jealous and flipped out on her, the two of them had a really nice time together on Christmas, which they spent with their kids,” the source shared. “One of Scott’s presents to her was this trip to Aspen!”

Daily Mail released images of the family trip to Colorado. Kardashian hit the slopes wearing a black winter coat with skinny thermals and dark shades. Disick wore matching black attire complete with ski pants. The couple’s two children – Mason (6) and Penelope (4) – were also on hand.

Based on their smiling faces in the photos, Disick and Kardashian had a great time in Aspen.

The pair has had a rollercoaster year since splitting in 2015. Disick turned his life around last summer after a terrible relapse. Since then, he and Kardashian have been working on their relationship.

“Scott gave in and he told Kourtney that he would do whatever she wants if she would take him back,” the source revealed. “If she wants another child, fine. If she wants to get married, fine. He just does not want to see her with other men because it drives him absolutely insane!”

Fortunately, Disick’s plans have paid off. Not only are they back together, but the couple is already planning on having more kids. “They never really stopped having sex,” a source shared. “She loves to make him jealous and her boytoy was just another attempt at doing so.”

According to Hollywood Life, Disick and Kardashian are stronger now than ever before. Kourtney Kardashian has always had feelings for Disick, and now that he’s turned his life around, she’s more than willing to give him a second chance.

“Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around,” an insider told the outlet. “She sees how much happier their children are when he’s around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.”

“They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other’s company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.”

In addition to the Aspen vacation, Disick and Kardashian appeared at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party. Later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a lovely family photo of everyone at the bash. “Merry Christmas from my modern family to yours!” she wrote alongside the image.

While the reality stars have not confirmed their romance, an insider revealed that they are back together again. “They are back together and giving their relationship a try,” the source explained. “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.”

Of course, Disick has a long ways to go before he wins back Kardashian’s trust completely. Hopefully, Disick can stay on the right track and avoid slipping into his old habits. After all, who doesn’t want to see them rekindle their romance and finally tie the knot?

[Featured Image by E!]