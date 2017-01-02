Josh Duggar Drama Surges With The Duggars’ New Year’s Day 2017 Photo, ‘Jill And Jessa Counting On’ Fans Guess ‘Pregnant’ Woman As Wife Anna

The Duggars invited a bunch of people for their New Year’s Day 2017 shindig. In the photos that they uploaded, Jill and Jessa Counting On fans started to wonder if they saw a glimpse of Anna Duggar in one of their photos. Then they started to speculate whether Josh Duggar was uninvited from the party, but his pregnant wife was allowed entry. It looks like 2017 is off to an interesting start for the Duggars!

The picture that drummed up so much drama for Josh Duggar is this one below.

In the center of the New Year’s Day 2017 picture is an unidentified, seemingly pregnant, woman. From here, Counting On friends started to guess who this person could be and whether it is possible that it could be Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar.

“Has the family like shuned josh?” Sarah Lord posted as a comment on the picture. “You see Anna on the show at times and if this girl is Anna she’s clearly there, but no josh? He’s not even in the back round. And I watched jingers weeding and no sign of him even in the background…was he there? I understand why he’s not on the show but is he not allowed even in the backgrounds or has the family disowned him?”

A fan wrote a post trying to debunk that this is Anna.

“How do any of you even think this is Anna?” Jenny Tharp commented. “There’s not even a tiny bit of face showing in this picture. It could literally be ANYONE. And maybe they’re not even pregnant.”

Another fan, by the name of Amber Gavin, wrote, “This doesn’t look like Anna, nor does this person look definitively pregnant…hope whoever it is doesn’t have body image issues and isn’t pregnant…otherwise y’all just made her feel fat!”

It looks like they were right. Denise Brummett Barnhart, who designed the wedding cake for Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, put up a comment that hushed all the speculation.

“To put this conversation to rest,” she wrote. “This is my 17 yr old daughter and she is DEFINITELY NOT PREGNANT!”

Well, that does make it quite final. Another pregnancy rumor debunked.

But it’s not out of nowhere that the fans are looking for Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar in family pictures. The couple were included in the pictures that the Duggars posted for Thanksgiving, showing their family joining the rest in the Ozark mountains.

They also attended Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding, but were not included in the Jill and Jessa Counting On special that broadcasted the event. Instead, they were featured on their relatives’ Instagram account.

“The former 19 Kids and Counting star had a busy weekend with his family and wife Anna Duggar, as they celebrated his younger sister Jinger Duggar’s marriage to Jeremy Vuolo,” reports Entertainment Tonight. “In addition to attending the wedding, Josh also made a rare public appearance with his wife, along with her sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller.”

Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime A photo posted by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Ever since it came into light that Josh Duggar watched child pornography, had an account on Ashley Madison, a website that connects people interested in having marital affairs, and even possibly having molested her sisters, things have been hard for the Duggar family. They tried their best to win their loyal fans over by making Josh write a Facebook post, explaining his side of the story.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Josh wrote on the family Facebook site. “I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.”

But 19 Kids and Counting, their old TLC show, ended up getting cancelled. Luckily, Jill and Jessa, who had just gotten married and pregnant, generated enough interest to start a spinoff show, Counting On.

Do you think that, in the new year, Josh and Anna Duggar will make a comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]