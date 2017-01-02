Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? She Reportedly Wants to Expand Her Family Before She Weds Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is setting big goals for 2017. With her romance with Blake Shelton stronger than ever, the No Doubt alum wants to expand her family in the New Year. Will they have kids before the wedding?

Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Stefani wants to get pregnant soon. Not only is Stefani pressuring Shelton to tie the knot, but she’s also urging him to start a family. Stefani is rushing the process because she is tired of how the media portrays their romance and believes they have been dating long enough.

For now, Stefani is reportedly waiting for Shelton to pop the big question. Unfortunately, sources close to the country crooner revealed that Shelton isn’t in a hurry to get hitched. Instead, Shelton likes the ways things have been going and enjoys spending time with Stefani and her three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

With Shelton content, Stefani might have to wait a bit longer for a wedding. After all, they are both only a year out from getting divorces, so it’s understandable that they would take things slowly. Of course, Shelton and Stefani have been dating for over a year and things are looking very good.

According to Enstarz, Shelton is struggling to win over Stefani’s boys. The country star has been spending a lot of time with the kids over the holidays, but inside source claims that they blame him for their mom’s divorce.

Despite the bad blood, Gwen Stefani has been doing her best to get the boys to like Shelton. This past Christmas, People revealed that Stefani invited Shelton over for a private music show with two of his friends. The singer shared the heartwarming Christmas tunes with fans on social media.

The video features Shelton singing holiday hits such as “Holly Jolly Christmas.” Along with the three boys, Stefani’s dad, Dennis, watched the show. The kids were seen in the video wearing matching red flannel shirts, Shelton’s favorite style.

After spending Christmas Eve with Shelton, the three boys headed over to their father’s home to spend Christmas Day. Gavin Rossdale shared a photo of the festivities on social media, which included a pic of the boys sitting on Santa’s lap.

“MERRY XMAS EVERYONE,” he wrote alongside the image.

Based on Shelton’s interactions with the kids, it doesn’t look like he is having any problems getting them to like him. Although there’s no telling what is going on behind the scenes, it appears as though Shelton is on the right track to becoming a great step-father. But does that mean he’s ready to start a family of his own?

On whether or not Stefani wants to have another baby, Gossip Cop is reporting that the pregnancy rumors are not true. Sources revealed that Stefani wanted to have more babies because of her age. She also thinks the wedding could happen at a later date.

“Gwen knows that, with her age, time is ticking and a baby should come first — they can marry whenever. Blake agrees,” an insider shared, adding that Stefani is “already undergoing IVF” and has started picking out baby names.

The source even stated that Stefani’s boys “won’t stop talking about how they are going to be big brothers. They keep begging Mom to have the baby already.”

This isn’t the first time Stefani has fought pregnancy rumors. Back in October, similar reports surfaced that she was pregnant and ready to wed. It’s now January and neither of those things have happened. Instead, the couple seems to be enjoying their time together and making the most out of their heated romance.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will expand their family before they wed? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]