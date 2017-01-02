Tarek And Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Reflect On The ‘Highs And Lows’ Of 2016

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have taken to Instagram to express their thoughts on 2016.

Less than one month ago, fans believed Tarek and Christina El Moussa were a happy couple working on flipping houses together on their HGTV series, Flip or Flop, as they enjoyed being parents to their children, 7-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 1-year-old son Brayden James. However, in mid-December, a shocking report hit the web in which it was revealed that the television stars had called it quits months ago.

On December 12, TMZ revealed Tarek and Christina El Moussa had secretly separated after a terrifying incident at their Yorba Linda, California, home involving “guns and a feared suicide attempt.” As the seventh season of Flip or Flop premiered on HGTV, the outlet revealed that 11 deputies responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” in May and brought a helicopter along with them in hopes of locating Tarek, who had reportedly fled his home with a gun.

After locating Tarek on a hiking trail, the television star reportedly informed deputies that he had no intention of hurting himself and simply wanted to “blow off some steam.” As for why he brought a gun along with him through the woods, he claimed to have brought the weapon for protection from mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

Speaking to TMZ after the incident, Tarek and Christina El Moussa referred to the incident as a “unfortunate misunderstanding,” but confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

In the weeks since Tarek and Christina El Moussa ended their relationship, they’ve both been linked to other people, him to his former nanny and her to their former contractor, but when it comes to confirming their alleged new romances, they’ve stayed mum.

While Tarek and Christina El Moussa aren’t on board with exposing their potential new relationships online, they’ve both remained active on Facebook and Instagram and over the weekend, they looked back on their dramatic year with a couple of Instagram posts.

“2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows,” Christina El Moussa wrote in a post to fans on January 1. “A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children… their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all.”

Around the same time, Tarek shared a post about the rights and wrongs of his year.

“Today signifies they end of another year. It’s a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It’s a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back,” he wrote.

“For me… 2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I’m ready for the ride,” Tarek continued. “The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself. Today, going into 2017, I’ve learned i’m much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!!”

To see more of Christina and Tarek El Moussa, don’t miss new episodes of their HGTV series, Flip or Flop, on Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]