Kailyn Lowry To Face Backlash Over Divorce On ‘Teen Mom’: ‘Hard To Tell The Whole Story’

Kailyn Lowry is gearing up for another season of Teen Mom 2, which is scheduled to start airing tonight on MTV. Last time fans saw Kailyn and the other girls, she was getting frustrated with her husband because of the distance between them. Javi Marroquin was serving in the air force and they clearly had a communication problem. This was the beginning of the end and after the show ended, Kailyn and Javi announced that they were divorcing. They had actually split closer to Christmas last year. They are fully divorced now and Javi has moved on with a new girlfriend.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she’s gearing up for another season of harsh criticism from viewers, who will probably have an opinion about her relationship with Javi. On this upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, fans will see what happens when Lowry has to face Marroquin as he returns from Qatar and they start fighting over infidelity.

“I feel like Kail is going to get a lot of hate this season #TeenMom2,” one fan wrote to Kailyn Lowry, who replied with, “100% lmao, hard to tell the whole story in so little time but the people around me know what it is.”

But some people are convinced that Lowry actually cheated on Javi while he was overseas, which is what led to the divorce in the first place. And many people don’t like the way Lowry is in a relationship, including her controlling ways with her previous boyfriends.

“She’s trying to claim that she had already filed for divorce, but I highly doubt it. She’s a serial cheater,” one person wrote to Lowry after she revealed that she’s going to get some harsh criticism on this season of Teen Mom 2, to which another person wrote, “You’re true colors are starting to show. You’ve always been a puta, but now it’s becoming very apparent to everyone. That’s why.”

But it sounds like Kailyn Lowry is done listening to people, who have opinions about her considering they don’t know her. And over the past couple of months, Lowry has been tweeting random things that many people believe is about her ex-husband. And this weekend was no different, as she was discussing the backlash of Teen Mom 2.

“One of the hardest things you can ever do is let go of someone you’re still in love with,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter, which could hint that she still has some unresolved feelings for Marroquin, even though she was the one pushing the divorce.

It’s no secret that Lowry feels betrayed and let down by her husband, who wasn’t there for her as she was dealing with a miscarriage. While Kailyn Lowry needed time to grieve, he was ready to go run chores and get a haircut after having the fetus removed. But people aren’t exactly eager to give Lowry a second chance.

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin’s New Tattoo Looks Like His Ex Kailyn Lowry https://t.co/uar2MznoJY pic.twitter.com/HDnUGhgmpa — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) December 23, 2016

“Was spreading your legs for another man one of the easiest things to do?” one person wrote back to Lowry, building on the rumor that Kailyn had cheated on Javi while he was serving overseas, while another person added, “It’s clear u both love each other, girl fight for what’s yours! Take a social media break, tell his friends to get their own.”

“But sometimes letting go is the only thing you can do to be okay. It’s hard but losing yourself due to that love is harder,” one person wrote to Kailyn Lowry, sharing that sometimes it is better to let go of the past and just move on, but Lowry also faced some criticism thanks to her role in the spotlight.

“Ruining your own life is way more easier for you. All about the money..books, mommytuck..Javi was never good enough,” another person pointed out, sharing details of everything that Kailyn has been criticized for in the past.

Do you think Kailyn Lowry deserves this negative feedback because of her divorce?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]