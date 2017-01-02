Ann Coulter Twitter-Bashes George Clooney, Lena Dunham, Other Celebs For ‘Influencing’ Election; Readers Egg Her On

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ann Coulter is at it again.

The right-wing pundit and political commentator, who once admitted in an ABC News interview that she tries to write in an “entertaining” manner, uses hyperbole and “wants readers to read her books,” rubbed Twitter the wrong way — again. Ostensibly, with a rebuff of the Obama Administration’s claims that Russia’s Putin hacked the presidential election to offer Donald Trump an edge, Coulter quipped that the true hostile “actors” who influenced the election are Hillary Clinton surrogates: George Clooney, Lena Dunham and others.

Coulter, 55, is often the subject of comedic fodder and standup monologs. A self-proclaimed “polemicist,” based on her official Facebook page, Coulter openly confesses that she likes to “stir up the pot.” Again, she did, and readers offered virtual high-fives.

Last Thursday — under growing pressure from the public and lawmakers — the Depart of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a 13-page report that offered “evidence” into the alleged Russian hacking.

“This activity by Russian intelligence services is part of a decade-long campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the U.S. government and its citizens. The U.S. government seeks to arm network defenders with the tools they need to identify, detect and disrupt Russian malicious cyber activity that is targeting our country’s and our allies’ networks.”

A number of Democrats have referred to the culprits as “hostile actors.” Reportedly, in 2005, the cyber attacks, dubbed a “Grizzly Steppe,” began by simply planting malware into government systems. Unsuspecting staff members clicked on the “spearhead fishing” emails and allowed hackers access to sensitive information, some of which, presumably, contained information that would later derail Clinton’s credibility and cost her the election.

Ann, like many other pundits and lookie-loos, opined that the Kremlin hacked into the DNC’s campaign computers and tipped the scales in favor of the GOP. Obama has since expelled dozens of Russian diplomats over spying accusations.

Twitter users largely expressed approval over Ann’s comments and attempt to compare Clooney, Dunham and others to hackers with criminal motives (although, in American politics, an argument can be launched in support of both stances).

Arguably, Ann is among a growing coterie of old-guard traditionalists like Rush Limbaugh, Ted Nugent and Bill O’Reilly, to name a few. The aforementioned right-wingers have built their careers around creating seismic reactions by spewing outlandish rhetoric while pandering to a controversy-thirsty base. Most absurdly, these players have mastered the art of planting seeds of division designed to splinter the electorate.

To Ann Coulter’s credit, she’s more of an idealist, an autonomous think-tank who is not one to lay claim to fair and balanced journalism. She’s fearless and isn’t afraid to ruffle the feathers of her conservative brethren by calling them out over salient issues. While hucksters and members of her Republican Party — (cough, cough, Trump) — engaged in a witch hunt aimed at Obama over so-called “birtherism” claims, Coulter loosely defended the president against the “crypto-Muslim” debate.

Talking Points Memo wrote that Coulter slammed birthers as “cranks” in 2009. Ironically, in early 2016, Ann took to Twitter during Senator Ted Cruz’s bid for President and questioned his citizenship. The fervent anti-immigration advocate suggested the Texas lawmaker is not a “naturalized citizen,” which is a requirement set forth by the Constitution.

Although Trump and his surrogates moderate their views at times to mirror the status quo, Coulter — who goes rogue on occasion — isn’t afraid to tout her narrowly-focused beliefs, according to the Atlantic.

“Maybe Coulter, like the other high-profile supporters Trump has burned, will accept her humiliation and resort to defending Trump no matter what he says. Her incentives, however, are different. Unlike most of the folks who appear on television supporting Trump, she has an independent brand. And it’s built on white nationalism. Trump may win votes by moderating his stance on immigration. But that’s not how Coulter sells books.”

Did Ann Coulter err in her Twitter rant or does she have a valid argument against Hollywood?

