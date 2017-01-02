Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce? Kanye Is ‘A Completely Different Person Than The Man Kim Married,’ Says Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been flooded with divorce rumors in recent weeks, and it looks like the allegations of a split aren’t set to stop as the couple ring in 2017.

According to reports, Kim and Kanye’s marriage allegedly isn’t the strongest as they head into the New Year after a seriously dramatic 2016, as sources are claiming that Kardashian is supposedly “terrified” of her husband following his November hospitalization and now thinks that West is a “completely different person than the man she married” back in 2014.

Radar Online recently alleged that Kim is seriously struggling in her marriage and supposedly “can’t even communicate with her husband when he is in this state of mind,” despite the twosome recently attempting to dispel the divorce rumors as Hollywood Life reported on December 19 the two made their first public appearance in weeks before West then took to social media to share a sweet family snap on December 26.

But while West and Kardashian appear to be doing damage control amid the rampant divorce claims, the site alleged that Kim is finding Kanye’s “erratic behaviour” to be “too much to handle right now.”

“At this point it is just sad,” the Kardashian insider added of Kim and Kanye’s widely reported marriage troubles.

But while Kim and Kanye continue to be plagued by divorce rumors, the site’s insider went on to allege that despite their apparent marriage drama, Kardashian has not actually discussed a divorce with her husband of two years.

“They are not seriously talking divorce yet,” a Kardashian insider alleged to the site in December, but alleged that the couple have been living separate lives ever since Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October while West’s recent hospitalization only put further strain on their marriage.

“They are definitely leading completely separate lives at the moment,” the source continued amid the impending split reports claiming that the twosome could soon breakup “because Kim cannot stand to be around Kanye like this.”

But while Radar Online is claiming that Kim and Kanye have not yet discussed divorce, Life & Style is alleging that a 2017 divorce is very much a possibility for the couple, who are parents to North and Saint West.

According to a source who spoke out about the current state of Kardashian and West’s marriage, Kim is allegedly “terrified” of Kanye in the wake of his hospitalization and is supposedly seriously considering filing for divorce from her third husband after two years of marriage.

“This isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done,” the magazine’s insider claimed of Kardashian’s supposed wish for a divorce in the wake of their seriously dramatic year, though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not confirmed the divorce rumors.

“Kanye’s actions are hurting Kim’s brand,” continued the source, adding that Kardashian is “finished” with the rapper and is supposedly now “ready to divorce him” following the robbery and breakdown dramas that plagued their 2016.

The latest round of rumors come shortly after People claimed that West and Kardashian allegedly didn’t have the most loved-up Christmas, as an onlooker who saw the pair at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash on December 24 claimed that Kim and Kanye allegedly “barely spoke” while attending the celebration together with their children.

A source told People that Kanye allegedly turned up to Jenner’s party late and then reportedly barely interacted with his wife of two years unless it was to discuss their two children, North and Saint West.

Revealing that Kim and Kanye supposedly “kept their distance” at Kris’s Christmas party last month, the source added that West and Kardashian “were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids” but did not appear to be on great terms with each other.

“They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise,” added People’s Kardashian source.

What do you think of reports claiming that 2017 could bring a divorce for Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post]