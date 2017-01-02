‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Spoilers: Weekly Rose Ceremony Eliminations, Dates, Drama, And Final Rose Ceremony Shocker

The Bachelor star Nick Viall gets another shot at finding love on the 21st season of ABC’s popular reality show. If you’ve joined ABC’s Fantasy League, the spoilers below may give you an edge when it comes to picking the girls who make it to hometown dates, overnight dates, and the final rose ceremony.

The 21st season of The Bachelor gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 2. Whether you’re a fan of Nick Viall or not, if you enjoy drama, it’s almost certain that the 30 girls vying for his heart won’t disappoint. From the girl who sneaks into Nick’s room to show off her skills to the women who get their heart broken in the fantasy suite, ABC’s video preview below will give fans a sneak peek of the craziness that’s in store until the season finale airs in March.

Stay in-the-know about Nick’s season with the full weekly episode schedule, which includes rose ceremony spoilers, travel locations, and the scoop on some of this season’s most notable contestants.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead.

Although Nick isn’t allowed to reveal whether he got engaged while filming The Bachelor, he tells the Hollywood Reporter that he “definitely found love” he was rather vague as to whether or not he found it with one of the 30 girls cast for the show.

However, spoilers for this season indicate that he did get engaged at the final rose ceremony, but a recent report from the Inquisitr reveals that the relationship between Nick and his final pick isn’t going well and may end in a split by the time the season finale airs in March.

On Monday morning, blogger Reality Steve released his fifth podcast (listen below) that includes spoilers about the upcoming season along with some tidbits of information about the drama that takes place during this season’s show. Here are some of the most important spoilers, including the weekly rose ceremony eliminations.

Episode 1 (January 2) was filmed in Los Angeles and will feature the introduction of all 30 girls who arrive at the Bachelor mansion to meet Nick. This is the first time the girls meet Nick except for the contestant shown in the video clip above who states that she already slept with Nick before the show was filmed. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the woman from Nick’s past is Elizabeth Sandoz, and the fling took place at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding last year.

If Reality Steve’s spoilers are correct, eight girls will be eliminated on night one — Jasmine, Lauren, Ida, Briana, Susannah, Angela, and Amezcua. That leaves 22 ladies who will move on to the second week of competition and the first dates of the season.

Episode 2 (January 9) is the start of the group dates and Nick’s first one-on-one date. Filming took place in and around Los Angeles, so the girls are all still in the mansion at this point. Although Us Weekly reports that one of the girls slaps Nick this season, Reality Steve states in his recent blog post that the contestant (Josephine) didn’t hit him and it was all part of a group date where they were acting out a breakup at the Museum of Broken Relationships. So, rest assured there was no domestic violence on the show — it’s all an act.

Liz Sandoz, the woman who admits to sleeping with Nick before the show, eliminates herself during a group date. Nick sends three girls home during the rose ceremony — Lacey, Hailey, and another Elizabeth (Whitelaw).

In Episode 3 (January 16), the remaining 18 ladies will stay in L.A. for another week, and seven of them will get to go on a group date to see the Backstreet Boys. Another group of seven will go on a “track and field” group date that sounds a whole lot less exciting. Vanessa Grimaldi, rumored to get Nick’s final rose, gets the one-on-one date this week.

Two girls are eliminated this week — Brittany Farrar and Christen Whitney. Reality Steve reveals that contestant Dominique Alexis goes home near the end of the track and field group date, possibly due to intoxication at the after-party.

Episode 4 (January 23) has the remaining girls heading to Nick’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where 13 girls will go on a group date and two girls (Raven and Danielle) will each get a one-on-one date. Spoilers reveal that Corinne, said to be this season’s villain, stirs up some drama at the cocktail party, but she is spared from elimination. Nick sends Astrid and Sarah home at the rose ceremony.

Episode 5 (January 30) was filmed in New Orleans and will feature a two-on-one date, a group date, and a one-on-one date with Rachel Lindsay. Although Corinne continues to be the biggest drama-mama on the show, spoilers point to Nick picking Corinne over Taylor during the two-on-one date. In addition to Taylor’s elimination, Jaimi, Josephine, and Alexis will be eliminated at the rose ceremony.

Episode 6 (February 6) was filmed in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and is the setting for a romantic one-on-one date (Kristina), a group date, and another two-on-one date (Danielle L. and Whitney). Reality Steve states Whitney is left behind on a private island after the two-on-one date and that he gives the rose to Danielle, but when they continue their date, Nick decides to ditch her as well.

Jasmine is sent home during a group date, leaving six girls to face Nick at the rose ceremony. Apparently, he has a change of heart and cancels the rose ceremony, and the remaining six contestants move on to the next week of competition.

Episode 7 (February 13) takes place in Bimini, Bahamas, yet another tropical location that is well-suited for romantic dates and a side dish of drama. Rachel, Danielle M., and Vanessa both get one-on-one dates, and the remaining three girls — Kristina, Raven, and Corinne — go swimming with sharks.

Spoilers indicate that there is no rose ceremony this week, but Nick eliminates Kristina during the group date.

Episode 8 (February 20) features the hometown dates for the four girls who remain — Corinne, Rachel, Raven, and Vanessa. The dates were all filmed in late October and early November and end with a rose ceremony where Nick sends one girl home — Corinne. During this episode, Reality Steve states that Andi Dorfman shows up to give Nick some advice, and no, she doesn’t want to rekindle their romance from her season of The Bachelorette.

The rest of the season if filmed in Finland, from the overnight dates to the final rose ceremony.

It wouldn't a be a season of #TheBachelor without a good balcony cry! ???????? pic.twitter.com/V9I2rL923l — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 2, 2017

Episode 9 (February 27) will have Nick offering up keys to the Fantasy Suite to his final three ladies — Raven, Rachel, and Vanessa. After the overnight dates one girl is eliminated — Rachel — leaving Vanessa and Raven as Nick’s final two.

Episode 10 (March 6) features the always popular “Women Tell All,” so get ready for some drama in the hot seat.

Episode 11 (March 13) is the season finale, filmed in Finland. Steve points out that the previews will make fans think the season will end in a shocker where Nick gets rejected by both girls, but he is confident that his spoilers are correct and that Nick gets engaged to Vanessa at the final rose ceremony.

“The show and tabloids will do whatever they can in the next few months to make you think it’s an ending that’s different from what I reported. ‘Nick walks away!’ ‘Nick ends up alone!'”

Will his relationship with Vanessa last? Steve says “probably not.”

“He’s been taking acting classes in L.A. for awhile now,” Steve writes. “So if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to L.A. for this to work. And I’m hearing she does not want to leave Canada.”

Listen to Reality Steve’s podcast below and tune in to watch this season of The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out if the spoilers turn out to be true.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]