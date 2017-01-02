Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant: ‘The Hills’ Star Reveals Baby News, Gets Support From Heidi Montag

Lauren Conrad is ready for 2017 to be her best year yet. The Laguna Beach and Hills star turned fashion designer kicked off the New Year by announcing that she is pregnant with her first child. Conrad posted a sonogram picture to Instagram to let her 5.5 million followers know that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell later this year.

Conrad posted the pregnancy pic on New Year’s Day, showing off her baby’s first photo as well as some festive sparkly nail polish.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

The news of Lauren Conrad’s pregnancy has fans celebrating over the long-awaited news. Lauren’s onetime pal, Heidi Montag, posted congratulations to her, saying she predicts she her former friend will be a great mom. Montag’s husband, Spencer Pratt, has not yet commented on Conrad’s pregnancy.

Congratulations @laurenconrad on your pregnancy!???????? you're going to be a great mom! — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) January 2, 2017

While Lauren Conrad’s high school nemesis, Kristin Cavallari, also hasn’t commented on the star’s newly-announced baby news, she could be a good source of information for Lauren. Last year, Cavallari gave birth to her third child with husband Jay Cutler, so she clearly has the mommy thing down. Conrad’s former Laguna Beach co-star recently told Us Weekly about some of the mommy must-haves that she loads her diaper bag with, including a supply Babyganics wipes, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, and Cocokind’s organic rosewater facial toner, which her young sons like to spray on their faces.

Lauren could also turn to onetime bestie Audrina Patridge for advice on being a first-time mom. Patridge gave birth to her daughter Kirra via C-section last June. While the former reality star told People that the first few weeks of motherhood are hard, she said it’s all worth it.

“If I’m being completely honest, the first month of no sleep, C-section recovery, unpacking, and getting back into the swing of things was pretty grueling,” Patridge told People. “But, at the end of the day, all I had to do was take one look at Kirra and none of that mattered anymore.”

Lauren Conrad tied the knot with William Tell in 2014, a little more than two years after meeting him on Valentine’s Day in 2012. While she is clearly loving married life, just a few months ago, babies seemed to be the last thing on LC’s mind. In September, Conrad told Us Weekly that she was focusing on her career as she unveiled the debut of her LC Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week in New York City. When a reporter asked her if she was ready to have kids, Conrad made a joke.

“Can’t you tell I’m pregnant right now?” Lauren laughed.

“No, no plan for that yet… [I’m] focusing on being married and [my] career.”

Now it seems as though Conrad could have been newly pregnant at the time and was just playing coy.

As for how many babies are in her future, Lauren Conrad, who is the oldest of three kids, may already be halfway there. Last year, Lauren revealed on her blog that she had future plans for a small family with William Tell.

“Maybe two [kids],” Lauren wrote on a LaurenConrad.com Q&A. “That way we aren’t outnumbered.”

While reality TV has been good to her, Lauren Conrad has gone on record as saying she doesn’t want her kids to follow in her footsteps in that particular career path.

“I definitely wouldn’t encourage my child to do reality television,” Lauren told Redbook last year.

Take a look at the video below to see Lauren Conrad playing a pregnancy prank on former flame Brody Jenner in a deleted scene from The Hills.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC]