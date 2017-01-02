Drake & Jennifer Lopez Romance A Publicity Stunt? ‘Their Relationship Is Fake,’ Claims Source

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly been getting seriously cozy over the past few weeks after sharing snaps of themselves embracing on social media and dropping more than a few hints that they’re dating, but sources are now claiming that their so called romance is nothing but a publicity stunt.

That’s according to a new report by Page Six who cited an inside source as claiming that Jennifer and Drake’s widely reported romance is allegedly “fake” and a “publicity stunt” to create buzz for their rumored upcoming duet.

The site reported that it “is believed they are using their chemistry to sell their new record,” while even going as far as to allege that the recently leaked footage of the Jennifer and Drake dancing and kissing at a prom was actually purposefully leaked online to promote their alleged upcoming duet.

According to the site, it’s thought that the clip, which showed Lopez and Drake dressed in prom attire and accepting king and queen accolades on a stage at what appeared to be a high school prom, was actually footage taken from the music video shoot for Jennifer and Drake’s collaboration, the name of which has not yet been announced.

“Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song,” Page Six reported amid rumors Lopez and Drake are officially dating, before then citing a source who called Drake’s romance with the former American Idol judge “fake.”

“This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together,” a showbiz insider told the site of Lopez and Drake’s much buzzed about relationship allegedly being nothing more than a publicity stunt. “If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

Lopez and Drake supposedly dating has been widely reported over the past several weeks, as People reported that Jennifer and the “Hotline Bling” have been spending a whole lot of time together recently, adding fuel to the dating rumors by posting a number of photos together on social media.

“Jennifer Lopez loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with [Drake],” a source revealed earlier this month. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jennifer with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

The site’s Drake insider then went on to claim that “Jennifer and Drake seem really happy” together prior to the publicity stunt claims, even adding that friends of the two musicians “have no idea where the relationship is going” as the dating rumors continue to swirl.

But while Lopez and Drake are yet to officially comment on rumors they’re officially dating, the “fake” and publicity stunt accusations also come just one day after Jennifer was spotted spending New Year’s Eve with Drake in Las Vegas.

E! News reported that Jennifer and Drake celebrated the New Year together in Sin City, claiming that Lopez watched Drake perform a set in a Nevada club before the duo then left the club together at around 2:30 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have not commented on the publicity stunt accusations, nor have they officially confirmed they’re dating, though this isn’t the first time the Shades of Blue actress has been accused of using her high-profile dating life to create buzz for a project.

TMZ alleged back in 2015 that Lopez may have faked her breakup with then boyfriend Caspar Smart to promote her movie The Boy Next Door, claiming that Jennifer and Smart conveniently split just before the movie was released, leading the way for rumors to swirl that Lopez could have been dating her co-star Ryan Guzman.

Long before Jennifer was accused of dating Drake as a publicity stunt, the site claimed that Lopez and Casper never actually broke up prior to the two eventually splitting for good last year, alleging that those behind the scenes of the blockbuster “felt creating a buzz that [Lopez] was hooking up with Ryan would help sell tickets” allegedly urging Jennifer to fake a breakup with her then boyfriend.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake dating is just a publicity stunt ahead of their rumored new duet?

